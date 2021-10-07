THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS - BILL MEDLEY AND BUCKY HEARD to be Presented at Popejoy Hall

The Righteous Brothers - Bill Medley and Bucky Heard revive the iconic music of the legendary group on the Popejoy Hall stage Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 3 pm. Featuring such number one hits as "Unchained Melody," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," and more, Medley and Heard lend their charm and vocal versatility to a fan favorite concert experience.

The original duo, Bobby Hatfield and Bill Medley, met through the Southern California musical circuit where they began singing together. They adopted their stage name, The Righteous Brothers, while performing at the El Toro Marine Base. At the end of each song they performed at El Toro, a marine shouted, "That was righteous, brothers!" and from there, it was history.

In 1964, The Righteous Brothers had a minor hit with "Little Latin Lupe Lu" and were booked to open for The Beatles on tour, which proved to be a thankless task. No matter how good they were, the crowd demanded The Fab Four. Later that year, they also opened for The Rolling Stones. The duo finally became known nationwide after appearing on the network TV show Shindig.

That same year, famed music producer Phil Spector signed them to a contract after hearing them perform at the Cow Palace in San Francisco. Their vocal style was called "blue-eyed soul," since they sang in a manner much like Black artists emerging at that time. Spector commissioned a song from Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, a prominent songwriting team. In late 1964, The Righteous Brothers released their first major hit, "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling'" which rose to number one on the charts in February 1965. That record went on to become the most-played song on American radio and television in the 20th century.

The pair soon scored with other hit singles, including "Just Once in My Life," "Unchained Melody," and "Ebb Tide." They became the first rock and roll act to play the strip in Las Vegas when they opened at The Sands in 1965. After releasing the Number 1 hit "Soul and Inspiration," also written by Mann and Weil, along with a few other minor hits, the duo broke-up after Medley chose to pursue a solo career. After little success working separately, the pair announced their reunion on The Sonny & Cher Show in 1974 and quickly recorded "Rock and Roll Heaven," which soon hit the Top Ten on Billboard's Hot 100.

After the death of Medley's first wife, the pair split again. In 1987, Medley paired with Jennifer Warnes to sing "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" for the soundtrack of Dirty Dancing. The song rose to Number 1 and won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. The Righteous Brothers' hit "Unchained Melody" resurfaced in a big way when it was featured in the film, Ghost. The original recording was re-released even as The Righteous Brothers re-recorded the song. Both versions charted in the Top 20 at the same time.

On November 5, 2003, Bobby Hatfield passed away from heart failure hours before the two were set to perform. Medley thought that was the end of The Righteous Brothers. He reflected, "no one could ever take Bobby's place, but when I caught Bucky Heard's show it all came together. I found the right guy to help me recreate the magic." Heard and Medley had been friends for years, but it was seeing Heard's show that inspired the idea of reviving the group.

Versatile performer Bucky Heard hails from Alabama, and has headlined countless shows in major venues. A tenor, Heard has a reputation as a rock and roll singer. His incredible vocal range has garnered much critical praise and fans worldwide. Bill Medley is not the first music legend he's shared a stage with. Bucky Heard was previously selected to accompany Andy Williams and Glen Campbell on stage, as well.



In 2016, Bucky Heard and Bill Medley joined forces and the legacy of The Righteous Brothers lived on. Now, the two continue to perform the group's greatest hits in Las Vegas and on their nationwide concert tour, including the upcoming stop in Popejoy Hall. Heard says teaming with Bill Medley in The Righteous Brothers has been a wonderful gift. "Performing with Bill Medley is like getting your PhD in show business! He is more than a legend; he puts everything into every performance, and really understands how to connect with an audience. He motivates me to be my best and I'm so grateful for this opportunity!"

For more information on the 2021-2022 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.