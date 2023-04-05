Spencer Theater Presents State Street Ballet in THE JUNGLE BOOK

State Street Ballet's original dance production of "The Jungle Book" has dazzled audiences across America with the power of great storytelling. In this original dance adaptation of author Rudyard Kipling's 1894 literary classic some of life's greatest moral lessons are shared with dynamic new twists! Eye-popping athleticism, lavish sets, costumes, and a gorgeous musical score reinvigorate the exceptional tale for patrons of all ages and every stripe.

"The Jungle Book" transports viewers through a mystical land of wolves, snakes, monkeys, and panthers. Relationships and alliances are showcased in this iconic coming-of-age story that follows the adventures of Mowgli, a young jungle boy. Drama, humor, and beautifully choreographed daringly-do has made this a consistently successful touring production, one that lifts hearts and pleases audiences of all ages.

• Starring A Cast of World-Class Athletes - 20+Professional Dancers • Choreography by Rodney Gustafson • Additional Choreography by William Soleau, Kassandra Taylor Newberry, Megan Phillip, and Gary McKenzie •

Music by Milan Svoboda • Vocals by Yvetta Blanarovicova • Costume Design by A. Christina Giannini • Set Design by Jean-Francois Revon •

*And Special Guest Dance Students With

Ruidoso Academy of Ballet & Dance:

Marley Adolpho • Alyssa Christian • Graziella Ferrara • Saddie Hilburn • Miriam Lucker • Emmalee McEwen

• Jewel Palmer • Anya Rabke • Ali Roberts • Alora Shaver • Gillian Stephens • Z'maury Zamora

Sunday, April 16 at 2 pm (matinée)

Performance tickets start at just $59. Excellent seats available. Call the box office at 575.336.4800 or go online to spencertheater.com.

Sponsored in part by Ann Bolte. Lodging sponsored by MCM Eleganté Lodge & Resort.

Pre-show Grilled Teriyaki Chicken lunch buffet at 12 pm ($25)

*The Spencer is not responsible for third party ticket resales