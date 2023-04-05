Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Spencer Theater Presents State Street Ballet in THE JUNGLE BOOK

The performance is on Sunday, April 16 at 2 pm.

Apr. 05, 2023  

Spencer Theater Presents State Street Ballet in THE JUNGLE BOOK

State Street Ballet's original dance production of "The Jungle Book" has dazzled audiences across America with the power of great storytelling. In this original dance adaptation of author Rudyard Kipling's 1894 literary classic some of life's greatest moral lessons are shared with dynamic new twists! Eye-popping athleticism, lavish sets, costumes, and a gorgeous musical score reinvigorate the exceptional tale for patrons of all ages and every stripe.

"The Jungle Book" transports viewers through a mystical land of wolves, snakes, monkeys, and panthers. Relationships and alliances are showcased in this iconic coming-of-age story that follows the adventures of Mowgli, a young jungle boy. Drama, humor, and beautifully choreographed daringly-do has made this a consistently successful touring production, one that lifts hearts and pleases audiences of all ages.

• Starring A Cast of World-Class Athletes - 20+Professional Dancers • Choreography by Rodney Gustafson • Additional Choreography by William Soleau, Kassandra Taylor Newberry, Megan Phillip, and Gary McKenzie •

Music by Milan Svoboda • Vocals by Yvetta Blanarovicova • Costume Design by A. Christina Giannini • Set Design by Jean-Francois Revon •

*And Special Guest Dance Students With

Ruidoso Academy of Ballet & Dance:

Marley Adolpho • Alyssa Christian • Graziella Ferrara • Saddie Hilburn • Miriam Lucker • Emmalee McEwen

• Jewel Palmer • Anya Rabke • Ali Roberts • Alora Shaver • Gillian Stephens • Z'maury Zamora

Sunday, April 16 at 2 pm (matinée)

Performance tickets start at just $59. Excellent seats available. Call the box office at 575.336.4800 or go online to spencertheater.com.

Sponsored in part by Ann Bolte. Lodging sponsored by MCM Eleganté Lodge & Resort.

Pre-show Grilled Teriyaki Chicken lunch buffet at 12 pm ($25)

*The Spencer is not responsible for third party ticket resales

Spencer Theater Presents State Street Ballet in THE JUNGLE BOOK Spencer Theater Presents State Street Ballet in THE JUNGLE BOOK Spencer Theater Presents State Street Ballet in THE JUNGLE BOOK Spencer Theater Presents State Street Ballet in THE JUNGLE BOOK Spencer Theater Presents State Street Ballet in THE JUNGLE BOOK




Performances Added For HUBBA HUBBA At Santa Fe Playhouse Photo
Performances Added For HUBBA HUBBA At Santa Fe Playhouse
Santa Fe Playhouse has announced the addition of a Friday matinee performance on Friday, April 14, at 11 am, to their presentation of Alex and Olmsted's show about love for the entire family, HUBBA HUBBA.
Umbrella Childrens Theatre Presents THE BUTLER DIDNT DO IT! Photo
Umbrella Children's Theatre Presents THE BUTLER DIDN'T DO IT!
Umbrella Children's Theatre will present The Butler Didn't Do It! A Comic 'Who Done It' Mystery at Teatro Paraguas, adapted by Katie Thomas, directed by JoJo Sena-Tarnoff, with original music by Melange (Jeff and JoJo Tarnoff). Our student actors range in age from 7 to 12 years old.
Compania Chuscales Y Mina Fajardo Presents Flamenco Fiesta 2023: Sleeping Woman Mountain Photo
Compania Chuscales Y Mina Fajardo Presents Flamenco Fiesta 2023: Sleeping Woman Mountain
Compania Chuscales y Mina Fajardo is joining with Teatro Paraguas artistic director Argos MacCallum to present a flamenco concert interwoven with selected love poems from MacCallum's recently published book Sleeping Woman Mountain.
Flamenco Virtuoso Chuscales Returns to Teatro Paraguas Photo
Flamenco Virtuoso Chuscales Returns to Teatro Paraguas
One of the most accomplished and captivating flamenco guitarists in the world, Jose Valle Fajardo “Chuscales” grew up in a traditional gypsy family of musicians and dancers in Antequera, Spain.

More Hot Stories For You


Performances Added For HUBBA HUBBA At Santa Fe PlayhousePerformances Added For HUBBA HUBBA At Santa Fe Playhouse
April 7, 2023

Santa Fe Playhouse has announced the addition of a Friday matinee performance on Friday, April 14, at 11 am, to their presentation of Alex and Olmsted's show about love for the entire family, HUBBA HUBBA.
Spencer Theater Presents State Street Ballet in THE JUNGLE BOOKSpencer Theater Presents State Street Ballet in THE JUNGLE BOOK
April 5, 2023

State Street Ballet's original dance production of 'The Jungle Book' has dazzled audiences across America with the power of great storytelling. In this original dance adaptation of author Rudyard Kipling's 1894 literary classic some of life's greatest moral lessons are shared with dynamic new twists! Eye-popping athleticism, lavish sets, costumes, and a gorgeous musical score reinvigorate the exceptional tale for patrons of all ages and every stripe.
Umbrella Children's Theatre Presents THE BUTLER DIDN'T DO IT!Umbrella Children's Theatre Presents THE BUTLER DIDN'T DO IT!
March 29, 2023

Umbrella Children's Theatre will present The Butler Didn't Do It! A Comic 'Who Done It' Mystery at Teatro Paraguas, adapted by Katie Thomas, directed by JoJo Sena-Tarnoff, with original music by Melange (Jeff and JoJo Tarnoff). Our student actors range in age from 7 to 12 years old.
Compania Chuscales Y Mina Fajardo Presents Flamenco Fiesta 2023: Sleeping Woman MountainCompania Chuscales Y Mina Fajardo Presents Flamenco Fiesta 2023: Sleeping Woman Mountain
March 22, 2023

Compania Chuscales y Mina Fajardo is joining with Teatro Paraguas artistic director Argos MacCallum to present a flamenco concert interwoven with selected love poems from MacCallum's recently published book Sleeping Woman Mountain.
Flamenco Virtuoso Chuscales Returns to Teatro ParaguasFlamenco Virtuoso Chuscales Returns to Teatro Paraguas
March 22, 2023

One of the most accomplished and captivating flamenco guitarists in the world, Jose Valle Fajardo “Chuscales” grew up in a traditional gypsy family of musicians and dancers in Antequera, Spain.
share
close sound sound