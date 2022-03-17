Santa Fe Summer Shakespeare Festival Announces 2022 Season

The Santa Fe Summer Shakespeare Festival has announced its season for the summer of 2022.

This third annual installment of the Santa Fe Summer Shakespeare Festival (SFSS) will feature the most diverse group of organizations and the most extensive in-person and online programming ever as the Festival gains momentum with audiences from Santa Fe and beyond.

Running May through September of 2022, the specific schedule will be announced in the coming months. SFSS Festival Coordinator Ariana Karp was pleased to say that over 15 local theatre organizations will be participating this summer plus at least six guest lecturers, scholars, and artists.

Each theatre's events, dates, and times will be provided once the schedule is finalized with more groups and individuals expected to join this list in the coming weeks. The current list of organizations presenting events includes &Sons Theatre, International Shakespeare Center Santa Fe, iRead Shakespeare, Ironweed Productions, Just Say It Theater, New Mexico Actor's Lab, Santa Fe Classic Theater, Santa Fe Close Readers, Santa Fe Playhouse, Santa Fe Youth Collaborative Theatre, The Shakespeare Gym, Teatro Paraguas, Theater Grottesco, Theatre Lovers Club, Tri-M Productions, and Upstart Crows of Santa Fe.

Along with the theatre productions, the Festival's programming will include these individual collaborators for SFSS 2022: Lecture-Demonstration with filmmaker, performer, hip hop artist, and educator Julian Alexander, "An Intimate Connection: A gathering about consensual staging of intimacy in the theatre" by intimacy directors Zoe Burke and Antonio Miniño, "Classical Dining around the Med: Food in Ancient Greece and Rome" with chef Suzanne Cross, Richard III, a one man show produced, adapted, and performed by theatre artist Charles Lear, "Ancient Greece and Rome" with historian, archaeologist, and classical scholar Duane W. Roller, and "Blackout Shakespeare Poetry" with poet and photographer Katrin Talbot. This list is subject to change and is also expected to expand as the summer approaches.

For more information on the Santa Fe Summer Shakespeare Festival visit the SSFS website at sfsummershakes.org or email SFSS Festival Coordinator, Ariana Karp: ariana@internationalshakespeare.center