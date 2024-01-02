Santa Fe Playhouse Presents A Benefit Reading Of Tewkesbury's JAMMED

Santa Fe Playhouse presents a script-in-hand benefit reading of JAMMED featuring Joan Tewkesbury, Ali MacGraw, and Brooke Palance.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

Santa Fe Playhouse (SFP) presents a script-in-hand benefit reading of JAMMED. Written and directed by Golden Globe nominee Joan Tewkesbury (Nashville), starring Oscar nominee Ali MacGraw (Love Story - Best Actress Oscar Nominee; Love Letters - National Tour) and Brooke Palance (Empire of the Ants, The Four Deuces, The Clairvoyant).

The one-night-only benefit reading of JAMMED, will take place Saturday, January 27, at 7:30 pm at the Santa Fe Playhouse (142 East De Vargas Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501).

Backstage, during a performance of Hedda Gabler, a missed cue triggers a conversation, a confrontation, a revelation, and a misguided solution. Two actresses, longtime workmates, and friends unravel the circumstances of their lives and discover that Ibsen's exploration of forbidden behavior seems as relevant today as it was in 1890 when the play was first presented. Cultural frustration, the complexity of human impulse, and the need to break society's rules. In this setting, similar secrets, private desires, and restraint exist side by side until they don't, and a solution befitting Ibsen comes to pass.

Joining MacGraw and Palance will be Patrick Janssen (SFP's The Baby Monitor) and Brent Black (Bway's Mamma Mia! and Marie Christine). With Kent Kirkpatrick (SFP's A Delicate Balance) reading stage directions.

Tickets range from $15 - $60 and can be purchased by calling 505-988-4262, visiting Click Here, or in person one hour before showtime. Running Time: Approximately 70 Minutes.

Santa Fe Playhouse (SFP) is a community-based professional theater in historic downtown Santa Fe, New Mexico, supported by an experienced staff and overseen by a local Board of Trustees. Producing out of a 99-seat historic adobe theater, SFP presents multiple mainstage productions every year, the annual Melodrama, new work development, and Playhouse Studio, an educational program. SFP welcomes over 8,000 patrons into the theater from northern New Mexico, the greater US, and worldwide with a mission of connecting artists and audiences to engage in dialogue to examine, uplift, challenge, and heal. Santa Fe Playhouse is a proud associate member of the National New Play Network, the United States' alliance of nonprofit theaters that champions the development, production, and continued life of new plays. Learn more at santafeplayhouse.org




