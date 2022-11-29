Santa Fe Opera Named Festival of the Year at The International Opera Awards

The Santa Fe Opera has been recognized as Festival of the Year at the International Opera Awards ceremony held at the historic Teatro Real in Madrid, Spain. The company was additionally honored to be nominated in the World Premiere category for its 2022 Season production of M. Butterfly 蝴蝶君 by Huang Ruo and David Henry Hwang. Two 2022 Season artists, M. Butterfly 蝴蝶君 director James Robinson and The Barber of Seville conductor Iván López Reynoso were also celebrated as nominees in the Director and Rising Talent categories.

General Director Robert K. Meya says, "We are honored to be recognized at the International Opera Awards and wish to thank the distinguished jury, awards founder Harry Hyman and event sponsor Mazars. In spite of the challenges of the pandemic and geopolitical turmoil collectively faced this year, art continues to find a way to unite us all. My colleagues and I are so inspired by the work of peer companies, the talented artists and our dedicated patrons. We will continue to explore and innovate within the art form and enrich the lives of as many people as possible in New Mexico and across the globe."

The opera recently confirmed its second-best year of ticket sales in history. The bold programming of the SFO's 2022 Season included the company's 18th world premiere M. Butterfly 蝴蝶君 by composer Huang Ruo, librettist David Henry Hwang and directed by James Robinson; the company premiere of Wagner's masterpiece Tristan und Isolde co-directed by Zack Winokur and Lisenka Heijboer Castañón; a poignant retelling of Bizet's Carmen by Mariame Clément; Verdi's comic final opera Falstaff in a co-production with Scottish Opera by Sir David McVicar; and Stephen Barlow's beguiling new take on Rossini's most popular opera, The Barber of Seville.

The International Opera Awards promotes excellence in international opera and supports aspiring talent through The Opera Awards Foundation. Judging of the International Opera Awards is carried out by a jury of industry professionals headed by the UK's Opera magazine editor John Allison. Since 2012, the International Opera Awards has raised funds for the Opera Awards Foundation to support bursaries for nearly 100 aspiring artists, including singers, directors, conductors, répétiteurs and accompanists.