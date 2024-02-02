Review: SOMETHING ROTTEN at Albuquerque Little Theatre

Welcome to the Renaissance!

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Cast Announced for OR, and BORN WITH TEETH at Santa Fe Playhouse Photo 3 Cast Announced for OR, and BORN WITH TEETH at Santa Fe Playhouse
Neil Simon's THE ODD COUPLE (FEMALE VERSION) to Open at The Adobe Theater in March Photo 4 Neil Simon's THE ODD COUPLE (FEMALE VERSION) to Open at The Adobe Theater in March

Review: SOMETHING ROTTEN at Albuquerque Little Theatre

Welcome to the Renaissance! Where a down on their luck troupe of players, led by the brotherly team of Nick (Ron Gallegos) and Nigel Bottom (Alexander Harding) , are desperately searching for a hit, and a way to knock their arch nemesis, one Will Shakespeare (Cedric Gegel) , off his perch. All three of these actors perfectly suit their roles and do a fantastic job of steering the action throughout the course of the show.

Nick gets help from a Nostradamus, a great comic turn by Nicolas Handley, who tells Nick he should write a musical based on what will eventually be the Bard’s biggest play ever……Omelette. To say that the soothsayer is a little touched is putting it mildly, and not just because he mistakes Hamlet for a story about eggs. He gives Nick snippets of just about every great musical of the last 75 years, all of which gets incorporated into the Bottom brothers’ hilarious script. This will be a lot of fun for you musical theater kids out there – try and keep track of all the musical references!

While formulating their “masterpiece,” Nigel meets and falls hard for Puritan Portia, played with great enthusiasm and sparkle by Devon Frieder.  Portia’s father, Brother Jeremiah (Tim Macalpine – who delivers some great comic moments), is the head of the Puritan sect, and is doing everything in his power to stop both the Bottom brothers and Shakespeare from putting on their lascivious spectacles.

Another star turn by Jillian Foster who plays Bea, Nick Bottom’s long-suffering wife who seems to be the only person with the fortitude to get the troupe of actors their success.  Her vocals and comedic timing were on point and gave the crazier characters some grounding.  

The ensemble does a wonderful job with the very broad and tongue in cheek humor that fills this show. The musical numbers are well choreographed and each ensemble member gets moments to shine.  While the lighting downstage was too dim at times, overall the technical side of things was well-executed. Costume designer Chris Appleton, Set Designer Jason Roman, Lighting Designer Nicholas Hoganand Sound Designer Lando Ruiz created a believable world for the ensemble.

Big props to Devon Frieder, the Producer, Director, Choreographer and one of the stars of the show. Her annual productions in Albuquerque continue to get better each year; we can’t wait to see what is next for this company that boasts solid, professional musical theater skills.

If you want a night of fun, frothy comedy and great songs, check this show out. Something Rotten runs through February 11 at Albuquerque Little Theatre. Tickets available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2289944®id=109&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Falbuquerquelittletheatre.org%2Fdevon-frieder-productions-something-rotten%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




RELATED STORIES - Albuquerque

1
PROUD TINA: THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE TO TINA TURNER is Coming to Popejoy Hall Photo
PROUD TINA: THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE TO TINA TURNER is Coming to Popejoy Hall

The iconic energy, raspy vocals, and larger-than-life stage persona of the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll comes to Popejoy Hall in PROUD TINA: The Ultimate Tribute To Tina Turner Friday, March 8, 2024 at 7:30pm.

2
The New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players Bring THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE To Albuquerque Photo
The New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players Bring THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE To Albuquerque

The New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players (NYGASP) bring their witty antics back to Albuquerque in The Pirates of Penzance.

3
New Mexico Actors Lab Will Host its Third Annual Benefit in April Photo
New Mexico Actors Lab Will Host its Third Annual Benefit in April

To inaugurate its 10th anniversary season, New Mexico Actors Lab has announced that Meredith Baxter and Michael Gross will return for a third benefit production, this time performing a staged reading of Lanford Wilson's endearing love story, Talley's Folly.

4
Neil Simons THE ODD COUPLE (FEMALE VERSION) to Open at The Adobe Theater in March Photo
Neil Simon's THE ODD COUPLE (FEMALE VERSION) to Open at The Adobe Theater in March

THE ADOBE THEATER presents Neil Simon's THE ODD COUPLE (FEMALE VERSION) opening March 1.

From This Author - Jackie Camborde

Jackie Camborde, Santa Fe, NM: Jackie has spent the majority of her career in the arts, mostly in fundraising and marketing. She is Director of Development for El Rancho de las Golondrinas, New Mexico... (read more about this author)

Review: YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at New Mexico Actors LabReview: YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at New Mexico Actors Lab
Review: RENT at Musical Theatre SouthwestReview: RENT at Musical Theatre Southwest
Previews: THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS at Santa Fe PlayhousePreviews: THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS at Santa Fe Playhouse
Previews: A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING at Tri-M Productions, St. Francis AuditoriumPreviews: A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING at Tri-M Productions, St. Francis Auditorium

Videos

JONAH's Gabby Beans is On the Rise! Video
JONAH's Gabby Beans is On the Rise!
Photos/MJ THE MUSICAL Celebrates Two Years on Broadway Video
Photos/MJ THE MUSICAL Celebrates Two Years on Broadway
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE Video
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE
View all Videos

Albuquerque SHOWS
VANYA & SONYA & MASHA & SPIKE in Albuquerque VANYA & SONYA & MASHA & SPIKE
Adobe Theater (4/19-5/12)
The Art of Raising Anything in Albuquerque The Art of Raising Anything
The Vortex Theatre (2/02-2/18)
Talley's Folley by Lanford Wilson in Albuquerque Talley's Folley by Lanford Wilson
New Mexico Actors Lab (4/11-4/14)
THE ODD COUPLE (FEMALE VERSION) in Albuquerque THE ODD COUPLE (FEMALE VERSION)
Adobe Theater (3/01-3/24)
Something Rotten in Albuquerque Something Rotten
Albuquerque Little Theatre (1/26-2/11)
AUDITIONS FOR THE OUTSIDER in Albuquerque AUDITIONS FOR THE OUTSIDER
The Adobe Theater (2/17-2/18)
THE MOUNTAINTOP in Albuquerque THE MOUNTAINTOP
Adobe Theater (1/19-2/11)
My Fair Lady in Albuquerque My Fair Lady
Popejoy Hall (3/21-3/24)
Beetlejuice in Albuquerque Beetlejuice
Popejoy Hall (5/08-5/12)
Silent Sky in Albuquerque Silent Sky
Actors Studio 66 (1/25-2/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You