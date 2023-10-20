Review: ON CLOVER ROAD at Santa Fe Playhouse

A perfect evening out for this spooky season

By: Oct. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Cirque Musica HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Announces Largest Tour Through U.S. And Canada Photo 3 Cirque Musica HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Announces Largest Tour Through U.S. And Canada
May Pang, John Lennon's Lover During His 'LOST WEEKEND' Era Will Showcase Her Candid Photo Photo 4 May Pang, John Lennon's Lover During His 'LOST WEEKEND' Era Will Showcase Her Candid Photos Of Lennon at Edition ONE Gallery in Santa Fe

Review: ON CLOVER ROAD at Santa Fe Playhouse

How do you review a play like On Clover Road without giving the play away? That is the conundrum faced here. Playwright Steven Dietz, best known for his much-produced version of Dracula, has created a play that is gripping, spine-tingling,  scary, emotional and full of so many plot twists that it’s hard to believe it only has a running time of 90 minutes start to finish.

In a nutshell, the story revolves around Kate (expertly played by NYC actor Kelsey Landon), a mother who is desperate to find her young daughter who has been kidnapped and has been living in a religious cult for several years. She hires Stine (a menacing and commanding Vic Browder), a well-known cult deprogrammer. They meet on Clover Road (get it?) at an abandoned, decrepit hotel room, where Stine will bring Kate’s daughter to begin to unravel the work of the cult. Along the way, three others come into the story – 2 characters named Girl (standout, honest and creepy performances by both actors, Tris Ikeda and Chloe Carson), as well as Harris, the cult leader himself, played with a balanced level of sleaze and charisma by Playhouse regular Patrick McDonald.

As far as the plot goes, I really don’t want to give you more than that. This is a play to experience firsthand.  All of the performances are strong, emotional and raw. There are many unsettling and uncomfortable moments, but they are necessary to build the tension, the action and the eventual resolution of the story.

Once again, the Playhouse is stretching its limits and creating a space that is completely immersive. Big props to Director Antonio Miñino for making strong choices and creating fast-paced, claustrophobic staging; aided in a huge way by the beautiful work of Set Designer Paige Hathaway, Lighting Designer Max Doolittle and Sound Designer Saibi Khalsa. Fight Director Sydney Schwindt, Fight Captain Tris Ikeda and Intimacy Director Zoe Burke did a wonderful job with this very physical and disturbing show – even though the characters are all in a dangerous situation, the actors are supported and safe, which allows them to go deep.

Be prepared to be on the edge of your seat and just remember to breathe as you experience On Clover Road. Get tickets before the run sells out (the last several shows at this venue have done just that!).

On Clover Road runs through November 20, 2023. Tickets are available at Click Here.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Albuquerque

1
Review: ON CLOVER ROAD at Santa Fe Playhouse Photo
Review: ON CLOVER ROAD at Santa Fe Playhouse

Grab your tickets now for a 90-minute nonstop thriller. How do you review a play like On Clover Road without giving the play away? That is the conundrum faced here. Playwright Steven Dietz, best known for his much-produced version of Dracula, has created a play that is gripping, spine-tingling,  scary, emotional and full of so many plot twists that it’s hard to believe it only has a running time of 90 minutes start to finish.

2
May Pang, John Lennons Lover During His LOST WEEKEND Era Will Showcase Her Candid Photos O Photo
May Pang, John Lennon's Lover During His 'LOST WEEKEND' Era Will Showcase Her Candid Photos Of Lennon at Edition ONE Gallery in Santa Fe

A collection of May Pang's private photographs of John Lennon will be on display and available for purchase at Edition ONE Gallery, 729 Canyon Rd, Santa Fe, NM on Friday, November 10 through Sunday, November 12.

3
Santa Fe Playhouse to Present THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS This Holiday Season Photo
Santa Fe Playhouse to Present THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS This Holiday Season

Discover a hilarious and irreverent holiday comedy at Santa Fe Playhouse. The Night Before Christmas features a naughty elf, chaos, and plenty of laughs. Don't miss this adult holiday comedy running from November 30 to December 23, 2023. Get your tickets now!

4
Performers Set For Santa Fe Playhouses Record-Breaking Bash Photo
Performers Set For Santa Fe Playhouse's Record-Breaking Bash

Join Santa Fe Playhouse for an unforgettable night of performances, awards, and the official reveal of their 2024 season at the Record-Breaking Bash. Get your tickets now!

From This Author - Jackie Camborde

Jackie Camborde, Santa Fe, NM: Jackie has spent the majority of her career in the arts, mostly in fundraising and marketing. She is Director of Development for El Rancho de las Golondrinas, New Mexico... Jackie Camborde">(read more about this author)

Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at Musical Theatre SouthwestReview: NEXT TO NORMAL at Musical Theatre Southwest
Review: SEASCAPE at NM Actors LabReview: SEASCAPE at NM Actors Lab
Review: A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER at Santa Fe PlayhouseReview: A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER at Santa Fe Playhouse
Review: SWEENEY TODD at Musical Theatre SouthwestReview: SWEENEY TODD at Musical Theatre Southwest

Videos

Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Vanessa Williams & Norm Lewis Talk Representation on Broadway Video
Vanessa Williams & Norm Lewis Talk Representation on Broadway
The Rockettes Get Ready for Another Spectacular Holiday Season Video
The Rockettes Get Ready for Another Spectacular Holiday Season
View all Videos

Albuquerque SHOWS
Hazardous Materials in Albuquerque Hazardous Materials
The Vortex Theatre (11/03-11/19)
The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley in Albuquerque The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley
The Vortex Theatre (12/01-12/17)
Jessica Vosk in Concert in Albuquerque Jessica Vosk in Concert
Lensic Performing Arts Center (12/01-12/01)
On Clover Road in Albuquerque On Clover Road
Santa Fe Playhouse (10/19-11/18)PHOTOS
A Grand Night for Singing/Rodgers & Hammerstein in Albuquerque A Grand Night for Singing/Rodgers & Hammerstein
Tri-M (Millennial Music Makers) Productions (11/09-11/12)
THE HOLLOW in Albuquerque THE HOLLOW
Adobe Theater (10/13-11/05)
Beetlejuice in Albuquerque Beetlejuice
Popejoy Hall (5/08-5/12)
LOVE AND INFORMATION in Albuquerque LOVE AND INFORMATION
West End Productions (11/09-11/19)
JQA in Albuquerque JQA
New Mexico Actors Lab (11/15-12/03)
My Fair Lady (Non-Equity) in Albuquerque My Fair Lady (Non-Equity)
Popejoy Hall (3/21-3/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You