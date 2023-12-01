Previews: THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS at Santa Fe Playhouse

The Night Before Christmas by Anthony Neilson

Santa Fe Playhouse

November 30 – December 23

Tickets: https://santafeplayhouse.org/

This isn’t your kiddo’s storybook Night Before Christmas. It’s Christmas Eve and two men in a warehouse of borderline-legal merchandise discover an intruder in an elf costume. Or is he actually an elf on a mission from the North Pole, sent to London to spread the truth about Christmas? Things get more complicated when Cherry arrives, demanding some hard-to-get swag—a Power Ranger for her kid.

If you are looking for an alternative to the usual syrupy Hallmark Christmas entertainment, this may be the play for you. Definitely not recommended for kids under 16, The Night Before Christmas is a funny, twisty holiday comedy for the grownups. Get your tickets now!