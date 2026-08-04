Popejoy Hall Outreach Programs Served Nearly 31,000 New Mexicans This Season

NEW! Albuquerque Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Albuquerque & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

During the 2025–2026 season, nearly 31,000 students, educators, and Veterans across New Mexico experienced live or livestreamed performances through Popejoy Hall's free and low-cost education and community outreach programs. Popejoy Hall provided access through four initiatives: the Popejoy Schooltime Series, Broadway for Teens, Broadway Bridges, and Broadway for Veterans.

Popejoy Schooltime Series

This PreK–12 educational series served 29,000 students and educators across 12 productions. Of those 29,000 students, 3,100 students received complimentary Title I tickets, with an additional 1,961 classrooms participating via livestreams. In-person tickets cost $4 per student to maximize accessibility.

Broadway for Teens

Launched in 2023, this program provides free Broadway tickets for students from New Mexico's Title I public high Schools. This past December, the program welcomed 1,600 students to a complimentary matinee of MJ The Musical.

Broadway Bridges

A new initiative from The Broadway League and Popejoy Hall, this program aims to expand access to Broadway touring performances for high school students in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and Bernalillo. Through Broadway Bridges, 270 students attended Moulin Rouge! The Musical this past fall.

Broadway for Veterans

This donor-funded program provides free Broadway tickets for Veterans enrolled in VA programs at the VA Hospital in Albuquerque. A collaboration between Popejoy Hall and the VA, the program provided 60 complimentary tickets for A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, MJ The Musical, and Mrs. Doubtfire.

“Our mission remains to make the performing arts accessible to all New Mexicans,” said Director of Popejoy Hall, Fabianna Tabeling. “The performing arts ignite creativity, fuse social connections, and invite greater understanding. That's why we reduce or remove barriers where we can so more people can experience live performances. Whether it's a student attending their first Broadway performance or a veteran joining us through Broadway for Veterans, our goal remains the same: everyone deserves access to live performance, regardless of income.”

One teacher shared the impact Broadway for Teens had on their students: “We love the program and are so appreciative for the opportunity to take our students! We actually had a student cry after the last show we attended because she was overjoyed with emotion of getting to see something so beautiful and didn't know how to respond so it came out in joyful tears. Very special.”

Another teacher reflected on the lasting inspiration the program sparked among students “I had several students say this program was awesome and they were inspired by the experience. I had one student tell me "Mr. Jaramillo, I am going to be on that stage one day – just you wait and see."

Participating performances for the 2026–2027 Popejoy Presents season, including Broadway Bridges and Broadway for Teens programming, will be announced in the coming months.

Veterans interested in participating in Broadway for Veterans can email the VA Hospital's Center for Development and Civic Engagement at ABQVOLSER@va.gov for ticket availability and distribution details.

To make an online gift or learn more about the programs, visit https://www.popejoypresents.com/.

Don't Miss a Albuquerque News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming