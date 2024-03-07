Photos: First Look At Marc Sinoway And David Stallings In BORN WITH TEETH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Santa Fe Playhouse has shared first look photos of Marc Sinoway (Kit Marlowe) and David Stallings (Will Shakespeare) in Born With Teeth by Liz Duffy Adams, directed by Antonio Miniño.

Born With Teeth is performing in rotating repertory with another Liz Dufft Adams play, Or,, directed by Zoe Burke, through March 31, 2024.

Born With Teeth is set against the backdrop of an aging ruler, an oppressive police state, and a restless, polarized people seething with paranoia: it’s a dangerous time for poets. Two of them—the marvelous Kit Marlowe and up-and-comer Will Shakespeare—meet in the back room of a pub to collaborate on a history play cycle, navigate the perils of art under a totalitarian regime, and flirt like men with everything to lose. One of them may well be the death of the other.

Featuring scenic design by James W. Johnson, lighting design by Kolby Clarke, costume design by Lisa Reneé Jordan, sound design by Jorge Olivo, props design by Emily Rankin. The intimacy director and dialect coach is Adi Cabral, and the fight director is Sydney Schwindt. Rounding up the team is stage manager Harirai Khalsa.

Tickets

Tickets range from $15 - $60 ($5 Rush tickets upon availability), and can be purchased by calling 505-988-4262, visiting santafeplayhouse.org, or in-person one-hour before showtime. Actors are members of Actors' Equity Association.

Photo Credit: C. Stanley Photography