PARFUMERIE Opens At The Vortex Theatre This Month

The Vortex Theatre will present PARFUMERIE this month. Performances run June 23 - July 9 on Fridays, Saturdays at 7.30pm, Sundays at 2.00pm, with 2 additional performances on Thursday June 29 and July 6.

PARFUMERIE was written by Miklós László, a Hungarian playwright, in 1936.

The play is little known but several movies were derived from it - The Shop Around The Corner (starring James Stewart and Maureen O'Sullavan), The Good Old Summer Time (starring Judy Garland) and who doesn't know You've Got Mail (starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan), also the musical She Loves Me.

This adaptation by E. P. Dowdall was published in 2009. Esteemed Albuquerque theatre director JAMES CADY has assembled a spectacular cast of 16 actors lead by Philip J. Shortell, Matthew Van Wettering and Shannon Hayes. As usual Cady's attention to detail in all facets of the production - set, lighting, costumes and props - will delight.

Photo Credit: Jason Ponic