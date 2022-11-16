NM Poet Laureate Lauren Camp Reads Poetry at Teatro Paraguas With K. Iver

Teatro Paraguas will present a poetry reading with Lauren Camp, the current New Mexico State Poet Laureate, and K. Iver, on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

Lauren Camp is the Poet Laureate of New Mexico and author of five books, most recently Took House (Tupelo Press). Two new books-Worn Smooth Between Devourings (NYQ Books) and An Eye in Each Square (River River Books)-are forthcoming in 2023. Honors include a Dorset Prize and finalist citations for the Arab American Book Award and Adrienne Rich Award for Poetry. Her poems have appeared in Kenyon Review, Prairie Schooner, Witness, The Common, and Poet Lore, and her work has been translated into Mandarin, Turkish, Spanish, and Arabic. www.laurencamp.com­

K. Iver is a nonbinary trans poet born in Mississippi. Their work has appeared in Boston Review, Gulf Coast, The Adroit, TriQuarterly, and elsewhere. They are the 2021-2022 Ronald Wallace Poetry Fellow for the Wisconsin Institute for Creative Writing and the recipient of the 2022 Helene Wurlitzer Foundation Residency Grant. They have a Ph.D. in Poetry at Florida State University. They live in Madison, Wisconsin.