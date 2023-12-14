MOMIX: ALICE is Coming to Popejoy Hall in February

Explore Alice's Wonderland with the innovative dance company MOMIX. The company brings their latest original production, MOMIX: ALICE, to Popejoy Hall on February 3, 2024 at 7:30pm. Based on Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland, the performance features Alice and her encounters with various landmarks and denizens. Wonderland serves as the perfect landscape for MOMIX's signature style, which combines dance and illusions to highlight not just the beauty of the human form, but the music, choreography, and life that every production brings to the audience.

Moses Pendleton, MOMIX founder and artistic director, feels the story of Alice fits perfectly with the company's style, as the absurd logic and vibrant imagery offers room for unique dance interpretations. “I don't intend to retell the whole Alice story,” Pendleton explains, “but to use it as a taking off point for invention.” Pendleton also takes inspiration from Carroll's photography career, a passion the director shares, for the visual projections and presentation of the performance.

Following the company's tradition, ALICE features a host of transformations for their dancers. Using blue exercise balls, dancers assemble and roll themselves into the looming caterpillar that Alice encounters after she drinks from a mysterious bottle and shrinks. A quartet of dancers with enormous baby masks alternate between dancing together and apart to represent the twins Tweedledee and Tweedledum. Along Alice's journey, she discovers new characters and locations, each revealing their own delightful surprises. Popejoy has hosted various MOMIX performances, including MOMIX: Opus-Cactus, MOMIX: Botanica, and most recently VIVA: MOMIX, which celebrated the company's 40th anniversary.

Established in 1980, MOMIX quickly became one of America's most innovative dance companies. Associate director Cynthia Quinn, who joined in 1983, works alongside Pendleton to bring new levels of creativity to their choreography. The company now tours and earns honors internationally with its performances highlighting physicality through dance and illusions.

Tickets for MOMIX: ALICE are on sale for $75, $65, $49, and $25.

