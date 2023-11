Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards; A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER Leads Best Musical!

The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Standings - 11/20/23

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Lou Becker - CABARET - Musical Theatre Southwest 47%

Zoe Burke (intimacy director) - THE BABY MONITOR - Santa Fe Playhouse 23%

Laura Orozco Garrett - SANTA FE FIESTA MELODRAMA - Santa Fe Playhouse 16%

Antonio Miniño (Intimacy Direction) - SWEAT - Santa Fe Playhouse 14%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Khristah Garcia - DRACULA - The Vortex Theatre 49%

David Stallings - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Santa Fe Playhouse 23%

Erica Frank - SWEAT - Santa Fe Playhouse 14%

Kaylee Silcocks - The Comedy Of Errors - New Mexico Shakespeare Festival 14%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Theresa Carson - CABARET - Musical Theatre Southwest 32%

Robb Sisneros - NEXT TO NORMAL - Musical Theatre Southwest 28%

Rebecca Aparicio - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Santa Fe Playhouse 24%

Patrick MacDonald and Emily Rankin - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Santa Fe Playhouse 16%



Best Direction Of A Play

Robyn Rikoon - SWEAT - Santa Fe Playhouse 23%

Zoe Burke - COCK - Ad Astra Theatre Company 14%

Robert Benedetti - MORNING SUN - New Mexico Actors Lab 11%

Levi Gore - Constellations - The Vortex Theatre 11%

James Cady - INHERIT THE WIND - The Adobe Theater 7%

James Cady - PARFUMERIE - The Vortex Theatre 6%

James Cady - BLOOD KNOT - The Vortex Theatre 6%

Itai Rosen - KING LEAR - Upstart Crows/Shakespeare Gym 6%

Matt Heath - COPPENHAGEN - Actors Studio 66 6%

Dodie Montgomery - GLORIA - Actors Studio 66 5%

Marc Comstock - The Drawer Boy - Actors Studio 66 4%



Best Ensemble

SWEENEY TODD - Musical Theatre Southwest 17%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Santa Fe Playhouse 13%

INHERIT THE WIND - The Adobe Theater 7%

TURANDOT - Opera Southwest 7%

RICHARD III - Incite Shakespeare Company 7%

THE FLYING DUTCHMAN - Santa Fe Opera 7%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Santa Fe Playhouse 7%

REZ SISTERS - Vortex Theatre 6%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Adobe Theater 6%

THE BABY MONITOR - Santa Fe Playhouse 5%

GLORIA - Actors Studio 66 4%

MORNING SUN - New Mexico Actors Lab 4%

ORPHANS - Natives of the Apocalypse 4%

SWEAT - Santa Fe Playhouse 4%

TOSCA - Santa Fe Opera 2%

SIMPATICO - New Mexico Actors Lab 1%

LE COMPT ORY - Opera Southwest 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lucas Zuniga - NEXT TO NORMAL - Musical Theatre Southwest 23%

Ray Rey Griego - DRACULA - The Vortex Theatre 20%

Rob Siler - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Santa Fe Playhouse 10%

Sarah LeBlanc - KINKY BOOTS - Tri-M Productions 10%

Annie Liu - THE BABY MONITOR - Santa Fe Playhouse 9%

Max Doolittle - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Santa Fe Playhouse 7%

Nicholas Flemming - CONSTELLATIONS - The Vortex Theatre 6%

Skip Rapoport - SEASCAPE - New Mexico Actors Lab 6%

Skip Rapoport - MORNING SUN - New Mexico Actors Lab 5%

Jared Roberts - SWEAT - Santa Fe Playhouse 4%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Stephen Anthony Elkins - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Santa Fe Playhouse 32%

Anthony Barase - TURANDOT - Opera Southwest 26%

Thomas Guggeis - THE FLYING DUTCHMAN - Santa Fe Opera 14%

Kathleen Ritch - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Tri-M Productions 10%

Eliana Joy O’Brien - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Santa Fe Playhouse 8%

Harry Bicket - PELLEAS ET MELISANDE - Santa Fe Opera 8%

Anthony Barase - LE COMPT ORY - Opera Southwest 2%



Best Musical

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Santa Fe Playhouse 22%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Musical Theatre Southwest 22%

CABARET - Musical Theatre Southwest 18%

KINKY BOOTS - Tri-M Productions 13%

SWEENEY TODD - Musical Theatre Southwest 13%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Santa Fe Playhouse 10%

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Tri-M Productions 3%



Best New Play Or Musical

REZ SISTERS - Vortex Theatre 35%

THE BABY MONITOR - Santa Fe Playhouse 30%

CAT'S PAJAMAS - Teatro Paraguas 11%

TURN & CHANGE - Incite Shakespeare Company 9%

THIS LITTLE LIGHT OF MINE - Santa Fe Opera 9%

HUBBA HUBBA - Santa Fe Playhouse 6%



Best Performer In A Musical

Wendy Barker - NEXT TO NORMAL - Musical Theatre Southwest 18%

Jonathan Cordova - NEXT TO NORMAL - Musical Theatre Southwest 12%

Lorri Layle Oliver - CABARET - Musical Theatre Southwest 11%

David Stallings - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Santa Fe Playhouse 10%

Jonathan Cordova - NEXT TO NORMAL - Musical Theatre Southwest 8%

Bill Brooks - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Adobe Theater 6%

Koppany Pusztai - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Santa Fe Playhouse 6%

Jason Roman - CABARET - Musical Theatre Southwest 5%

Paul Ashby - KINKY BOOTS - Tri-M Productions 5%

Rikki Carroll - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Santa Fe Playhouse 5%

Evan Galpert - KINKY BOOTS - Tri-M Productions 4%

Bear Schacht - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Tri-M Productions 4%

Cara Juan - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Christian Libonati - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Santa Fe Playhouse 2%

John Alejandro Jeffords - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Santa Fe Playhouse 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Alexandra Renzo - THE BABY MONITOR - Santa Fe Playhouse 11%

Parker Owen - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Albuqueque Little Theatre 10%

Antonio Miniño - THE BABY MONITOR - Santa Fe Playhouse 8%

Geoff Pomeroy - THE SEAFARER - New Mexico Actors Lab 7%

Vic Browder - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - New Mexico Shakespeare Festival 6%

Michelle Belmont - CONSTELLATIONS - The Vortex Theatre 5%

Debrianna Mansini - MORNING SUN - New Mexico Actors Lab 5%

Charlie Dearing - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Albuquerque Little Theatre 5%

Paul Ford - INHERIT THE WIND - The Adobe Theater 5%

Samantha Scarborough - CAT'S PAJAMAS - Teatro Paraguas 4%

Matthew Van Wettering - THE PARFUMERIE - The Vortext Theatre 4%

Kate Udall - SWEAT - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

Mathew Zimmerer - COPENHAGEN - Actors Studio 66 3%

Montana Miller - ORPHANS - Natives of the Apocalypse 3%

Myriah Duda - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Santa Fe Classic Theater 2%

Rachel Foster - DRACULA - The Vortex Theatre 2%

Yannig Morris - THE DRESSER - West End Productions 2%

Evan Spreen - DRACULA - The Vortex Theatre 2%

Noah Segard - COCK - Ad Astra Theatre Company 2%

Mairi Chanel - KING LEAR - Upstart Crows/Shakespeare Gym 2%

Danielle Reddick - SWEAT - Santa Fe Playhouse 2%

Evan Spreen - CONSTELLATIONS - The Vortex Theatre 1%

Jeff Dolecek - DRACULA - The Vortex Theatre 1%

Quinn Mander - DRACULA - The Vortex Theatre 1%

Versai Knight - THE DRAWER BOY - Actors Studio 66 1%



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Albuquerque Little Theatre 20%

DRACULA - The Vortex Theatre 14%

THE BABY MONITOR - Santa Fe Playhouse 12%

SWEAT - Santa Fe Playhouse 8%

RICHARD III - Incite Shakespeare Company 7%

COCK - Ad Astra Theatre Company 6%

CONSTELLATIONS - The Vortex Theatre 5%

INHERIT THE WIND - The Adobe Theater 4%

ORPHANS - Natives of the Apocalypse 4%

MORNING SUN - New Mexico Actors Lab 4%

THE SEAFARER - New Mexico Actors Lab 4%

PARFUMERIE - The Vortex Theatre 3%

COPENHAGEN - Actors studio 66 3%

HUBBA HUBBA - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%

BLOOD KNOT - The Vortex Theatre 3%

SEASCAPE - New Mexico Actors Lab 1%



Best Production of an Opera

TURANDOT - Opera Southwest 44%

TOSCA - Santa Fe Opera 23%

ORFEO - Santa Fe Opera 13%

THIS LITTLE LIGHT OF MINE - Santa Fe Opera 9%

PELLEAS ET MELISANDE - Santa Fe Opera 7%

LE COMPT ORY - Opera Southwest 4%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mary Rossman - DRACULA - The Vortex Theatre 19%

Joey Sauthoff - CABARET - Musical Theatre Southwest 19%

James W. Johnson - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Santa Fe Playhouse 9%

Ariana Karp - RICHARD III - Incite Shakespeare Company 8%

James W. Johnson - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Santa Fe Playhouse 8%

Tom Burgquist - CABARET - Musical Theatre Southwest 7%

James W Johnson - SWEAT - Santa Fe Playhouse 7%

James W. Johnson - THE BABY MONITOR - Santa Fe Playhouse 5%

Robert Benedetti - MORNING SUN - New Mexico Actors Lab 5%

Maddie Ross - THE DRESSER - West End Productions 4%

Sarah LeBlanc - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Tri-M Productions 4%

Nicholas Ballas - SEASCAPE - New Mexico Actors Lab 4%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bladen Breitreiter - SWEENEY TODD - Musical Theatre Southwest 35%

Saibi Khalsa - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Santa Fe Playhouse 33%

Saibi Khalsa - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Santa Fe Playhouse 13%

Gregory J. Fields - THE BABY MONITOR - Santa Fe Playhouse 10%

Patrick Janssen - SWEAT - Santa Fe Playhouse 9%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Victor Reyes - KINKY BOOTS - Tri-M Productions 21%

Ryan Pennington - SWEENEY TODD - Musical Theatre Southwest 20%

Bill Brooks - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Santa Fe Playhouse 10%

Bear Schacht - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Santa Fe Playhouse 9%

Ron Gallegos - NEXT TO NORMAL - Musical Theatre Southwest 9%

Patrick MacDonald - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Santa Fe Playhouse 8%

Karen Gruber Ryan - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Santa Fe Playhouse 7%

Terri Scullin - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Santa Fe Playhouse 6%

Noah Segard - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Tri-M Productions 5%

Karen Gruber Ryan - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Santa Fe Playhouse 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jim Williams - THE PARFUMERIE - The Vortex Theatre 17%

Brian Clifton - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Albueuerque Little Theatre 15%

Laura Gomez - THE BABY MONITOR - Santa Fe Playhouse 10%

Kim Delfina Gleason - REZ SISTERS - Vortex Theatre 10%

Suzanne Lederer - MORNING SUN - New Mexico Actors Lab 7%

Evan Spreen - THE DRAWER BOY - Actors Studio 66 7%

Joshua Horton - SWEAT - Santa Fe Playhouse 7%

Emily Rankin - SEASCAPE - New Mexico Actors Lab 5%

Alexander Lane - THE SEAFARER - New Mexico Actors Lab 5%

Scott Harrison - SWEAT - Santa Fe Playhouse 5%

Shannon Hayes - PARFUMERIE - The Vortex Theatre 5%

Julie Shapiro - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Santa Fe Classic Theater 4%

William Potter - COCK - Ad Astra Theatre Company 4%

Patrick Janssen - THE BABY MONITOR - Santa Fe Playhouse 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Santa Fe Playhouse 62%

KING LEAR - Upstart Crows/Shakespeare Gym 18%

APPRENTICE SCENES - Santa Fe Opera 15%

1 HENRY IV - Upstart Crows/Shakespeare Gym 6%