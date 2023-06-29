'La Tierra y las palabras: Three Poets Approach the American West' Poetry Reading Comes to Teatro Paraguas

Teatro Paraguas will present La Tierra y las palabras: Three Poets Approach the American West, a poetry reading with Aaron Rudolph, Ken Hada, and Alex Z. Salinas. The reading takes place on Sunday, July 23 at 5:00 p.m., and is part of the ongoing Poetry at Paraguas series

Alex Z. Salinas is the author of full-length poetry collections WARBLES and DREAMT, or The Lingering Phantoms of Equinox, which received a starred review in Kirkus Reviews. His debut book of stories, City Lights From the Upside Down, was featured in the National Book Critics Circle's Critical Notes. Salinas' poetry collections Hispanic Sonnets and Trash Poems are forthcoming in 2023. He received his M.A. in English Literature and Language as a Distinguished Graduate from St. Mary's University. He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, but has long called San Antonio home.

Ken Hada’s latest book, Come Before Winter, has just been released by Turning Plow Press. His previous book, Contour Feathers (Turning Plow Press, 2021), received the Oklahoma Book Award for poetry. Additionally, Ken’s poetic works have been awarded by South Central Modern Language Association, The Western Writers of America, and the National Western Heritage Museum. Four of his poems have been featured on The Writer’s Almanac. Ken lives and writes in the Cross Timbers section of rural Oklahoma. He has taught at East Central University since 2000, where he has directed the Scissortail Creative Writing Festival for 18 years. More information at kenhada.org.

Aaron Rudolph, a northern New Mexico native, has authored two poetry collections, Sacred Things (Bridge Burner’s, 2002) and The Sombrero Galaxy (Strawberry Hedgehog, 2017). He runs Cuento Magazine, a micro writing journal that has published on Twitter since 2010. Rudolph recently won first place for poetry in the 2022 Pasatiempo Annual Writing Contest. He teaches literature and writing at the Early College of Arvada in Colorado.