La Compania Chuscales & Mina Fajardo to Present FLAMENCO FIESTA!
The program will also include THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES and OPERAS FROM THE CRYPT.
Teatro Paraguas has announced upcoming performances and events for October and November 2026, including flamenco, opera, children's theatre, and poetry readings.
La Compañía Chuscales & Mina Fajardo will present Flamenco Fiesta 2026: Luna Luna Luna from October 23–25. The production is part of the venue's fall programming.
The following weekend, Operas from the Crypt will present The Other Side of the Veil, featuring music by Daniel Steven Crafts and a libretto by Jonathan David Dixon, who also directs and designs the production. Performances are scheduled for Friday, October 30, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, November 1, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25.
Umbrella Children's Theatre will present The Emperor's New Clothes from November 13–22. Adapted from the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale by Rebecca Morgan, the production is directed by JoJo Sena Tarnoff and features music by Melange. Performances will take place Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.
The venue will also host several poetry events throughout November and December. On November 1 at 4 p.m., Alicia Elkhort, Tina Carlson, and Mariano Zara will participate in a poetry reading. Poetry at Paraguas will hold an open mic on November 2 at 6:30 p.m., followed by a conversation between Farzana Marie and Wayne Lee on November 8 at 5 p.m. On December 6 at 4 p.m., Lise Goett and the Marathon Poets will present a reading.
Additional information about upcoming programming is available through Teatro Paraguas.
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