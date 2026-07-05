THE TEMPEST to Open at Santa Fe's Unitarian Universalist Courtyard with Two Casts

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The Shakespeare Gym will present William Shakespeare's The Tempest for a limited outdoor engagement in the courtyard of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Santa Fe.

Performances will run August 27-30 and September 3-6, with all performances beginning at 6:30 p.m. The production will feature two rotating casts performing what is widely considered Shakespeare's final solo play.

Blending romance, comedy, magic, and adventure, The Tempest follows the exiled Prospero as he conjures a storm that brings his enemies to the island where he and his daughter Miranda have lived for years. Along the way, Shakespeare explores themes of forgiveness, power, race, government, utopia, and human relationships that continue to resonate with contemporary audiences.

Performance Information

The Tempest will be presented in the courtyard of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, located at 107 Barcelona Road, Santa Fe.

Performances take place Thursday through Sunday, August 27-30 and September 3-6, at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and are available online or at the door.

About The Shakespeare Gym

The Shakespeare Gym provides Santa Fe performers with opportunities to develop techniques for performing Shakespeare through workshops and productions. Participants explore ways to connect action and language, uncover performance cues within the text, and bring Shakespeare's works to life through both in-person and online programming.

About Upstart Crows of Santa Fe

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe is a nonprofit arts and education organization dedicated to introducing young people to Shakespeare through hands-on performance experiences. Working alongside experienced directors, actors explore Shakespeare's imagery, rhetoric, and language to create engaging and text-driven productions.

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