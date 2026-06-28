CUENTOS To Extend Run At Teatro Paraguas

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Teatro Paraguas has announced the three more performances of the Teatro Paraguas Teen Ensemble, production of Cuentos, a comedy with music by Carlos Morton and Angel Vigil. Back by popular demand, Cuentos will be performed on Friday, July 10 at 7:00 p.m., and on Saturday July 11 at 2:00 p.m. and also 7:00 p.m.

Cuentos is a fast-moving comedy with music about a sister named Sheri (Mesa Harman) and a brother fondly known as Snake Eyes (Kingston Leyba) who hail from Denver. Their abuelita (Rosario Saucedo), whom they are visiting, implores them to go to Chimayo to find Tia Juanita, who is a curandera with healing herbs and a magic spell. For abuelita has seen Doña Sebastiana at the foot of her bed, and knows that the doctor's medicine won't do her any good.

So the brother and sister hop in their parent's chevy and start to cruise to Chimayo. Along the way they encounter huge challenges: a bruja, La Llorona, and Doña Sebastiana herself (all portrayed by Miranda Sinkowitz-Arteaga). Adding to the suspense and chaos is the bruja's wily assistant duende, and the sinister la vibora (both roles played by Malina Asena-Velickovic).

Will they succeed in their mission to save abuelita, or will the forces arrayed against them prevail in the end?

JoJo Sena de Tarnoff, who is the director of the Umbrella Children's Theatre, will direct this inaugural production. The Teen Ensemble actors have all worked with JoJo for many years as members of the children's theatre. Having all graduated from that program, they wished to establish an ensemble of their own own. JoJo and Jeff Tarnoff will accompany the actors with flute and keyboard.

Tickets are $15 general admission, and $10 for seniors and students. Tickets may be purchased online at Teatro Paraguas' website. Tickets are also available at the door by making reservations by calling (505) 424-1601.

This production is made possible in part by New Mexico Arts (Dept. of Cultural Affairs), Santa Fe Arts and Culture and the 1% Lodgers' tax, Santa Fe Community Foundation, and National latino Theatre Initiative.

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