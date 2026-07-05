Photos: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at Upstart Crows

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Upstart Crows of Santa Fe will present Oscar Wilde's classic comedy The Importance of Being Earnest for a limited engagement at The Crows' Nest in Eldorado. Check out photos of the production.

Performances will run July 31-August 9, with evening performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. and matinees on Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

One of the playwright's most enduring works, The Importance of Being Earnest satirizes Victorian high society through the story of two bachelors who lead double lives to escape social obligations, each assuming the alias "Ernest." As their carefully constructed deceptions unravel, mistaken identities and romantic entanglements collide in a whirlwind of comedic chaos.

The play's enduring appeal lies in Wilde's razor-sharp wit and biting social commentary. Through rapid-fire dialogue and memorable epigrams, The Importance of Being Earnest turns Victorian ideas about morality, marriage, and class upside down, exposing the artifice beneath society's strict codes of decorum. The play's famous pun on the name "Ernest" and the virtue of being "earnest" remains one of Wilde's most celebrated comic devices.

Performance Information

The Importance of Being Earnest will be presented July 31, August 1-2, and August 7-9 at The Crows' Nest, located at 7 Caliente Road, Building 1 at La Tienda in Eldorado, Santa Fe. Performances begin at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:00 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $15 and are available online or at the door.

Photo Credit: David McGahey

The Importance of Being Earnest at Upstart Crows The Importance of Being Earnest at Upstart Crows The Importance of Being Earnest at Upstart Crows

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