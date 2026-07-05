 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at Upstart Crows

Oscar Wilde's classic comedy will run July 31 through August 9 at The Crows' Nest in Eldorado.

By:

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe will present Oscar Wilde's classic comedy The Importance of Being Earnest for a limited engagement at The Crows' Nest in Eldorado. Check out photos of the production.

Performances will run July 31-August 9, with evening performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. and matinees on Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

One of the playwright's most enduring works, The Importance of Being Earnest satirizes Victorian high society through the story of two bachelors who lead double lives to escape social obligations, each assuming the alias "Ernest." As their carefully constructed deceptions unravel, mistaken identities and romantic entanglements collide in a whirlwind of comedic chaos.

The play's enduring appeal lies in Wilde's razor-sharp wit and biting social commentary. Through rapid-fire dialogue and memorable epigrams, The Importance of Being Earnest turns Victorian ideas about morality, marriage, and class upside down, exposing the artifice beneath society's strict codes of decorum. The play's famous pun on the name "Ernest" and the virtue of being "earnest" remains one of Wilde's most celebrated comic devices.

Performance Information

The Importance of Being Earnest will be presented July 31, August 1-2, and August 7-9 at The Crows' Nest, located at 7 Caliente Road, Building 1 at La Tienda in Eldorado, Santa Fe. Performances begin at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:00 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $15 and are available online or at the door.

Photo Credit: David McGahey

Photos: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at Upstart Crows Image

The Importance of Being Earnest at Upstart Crows

Photos: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at Upstart Crows Image

The Importance of Being Earnest at Upstart Crows

Photos: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at Upstart Crows Image

The Importance of Being Earnest at Upstart Crows

 

Click Here to Get Tickets
Need more Albuquerque Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV


Albuquerque SHOWS

Hamilton (Angelica Company) in Albuquerque Hamilton (Angelica Company)
Popejoy Hall (8/31-9/12)
Bad Medicine in Albuquerque Bad Medicine
Santa Fe Playhouse (8/06-8/30)
Rodelinda in Albuquerque Rodelinda
Santa Fe Opera (7/25-8/21)
Eugene Onegin in Albuquerque Eugene Onegin
Santa Fe Opera (7/18-8/19)
Cabaret in Albuquerque Cabaret
Santa Fe Playhouse (7/02-7/19)
The Magic Flute in Albuquerque The Magic Flute
Santa Fe Opera (7/04-8/28)
Grease in Albuquerque Grease
Sandstone Amphitheater (6/11-7/12) PHOTOS VIDEOS
CLUE in Albuquerque CLUE
Adobe Theater (10/16-11/08)
Summer Tablao Flamenco Wednesdays in Albuquerque Summer Tablao Flamenco Wednesdays
Teatro Paraguas (6/10-8/26)
Staind, Seether, Hoobastank & Hinder in Albuquerque Staind, Seether, Hoobastank & Hinder
First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater (10/14-10/14)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets