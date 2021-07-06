Jeff Dunham Set To Return To Casper at The Ford Wyoming Center

For the past twelve years, Jeff Dunham and his somewhat-inappropriate-protégés, Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist, have filled arenas across the U.S. and the world with their multiple, blockbuster tours. Like every other touring artist in the world, after being forced to put his live shows on hold due to COVID-19, Jeff Dunham is ready to pull his characters out of their suitcase and get the hilarity pumping once again.

This year, Dunham and his cohorts will set out for the "Jeff Dunham: SERIOUSLY!?" tour. Dunham and his guys will be hitting cities, crisscrossing the U.S with the tour kicking off at The Ford Wyoming Center, September 29th in Casper, Wyoming! Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Monday, Monday July 12th, 10:00 am local time and will be available at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Ford Wyoming Center and SinclairTix.com or online at www.jeffdunham.com.

For everything Jeff Dunham, including tour dates, videos, merchandise, etc., and especially his new podcast, please visit jeffdunham.com