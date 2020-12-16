JULESWORKS FOLLIES #STAYHOMESAFE SHORT FAREWELL 2020 SLIGHTLY PROFOUND FUNNY ENTERTAINING OFFERING Premieres Next Week

Premiering on Sunday December 27th 2020 at 3pm MST, Julesworks Follies #StayHomeSafe Short Farewell 2020 Slightly Profound Funny Entertaining Offering a little bit of JW greatest hits mixed with new material in an attempt to also test going live on line while offering a little bit of JW style edutainment for the holidays and the #stayhomesafe important movement has just been confirmed.

With the 63rd Episode of the Julesworks Follies having been planned for late April, JW scrambled to release their first not live edition of their usually live variety show which has been staged in Santa Fe, New Mexico for almost ten years, being a true hodgepodge variety of short playlets, music, poetry, skits, monologues, rant-a-logues and much more. With an emphasis always on being open for participation, the JW Follies overall mission includes offering interested artists in any genre a safe (live or digital) forum to share material with a live (or virtual) audience.

Normally, the Julesworks Follies is a full length either live or digital show. JW Follies 64 premiered just after the election of 2020, during it still really, in the form of two full length digital shows one that premiered thru GEORGE RR MARTIN's Jean Cocteau Cinema website and another with the beloved Santa Fe multi culturally Teatro Paraguas.

Both editions remain available for free streaming on line as part of the #stayathome movement, something very important to us at Julesworks. The show which had premiered on the JCC site is on Julesworks Follies YouTube page along with JW Follies 63 while the Paraguas Episode remains available for anyone worldwide via their website www.teatroparaguas.org and www.xerb.tv

We are proud those are on line for folks to view at no charge anytime but have also decided we would like to air one more offering this year as many gladly bid 2020 farewell during this extra stressful, troubled unique holiday season and given what time this is, we just decided to definitely push to air a little something, no charge as well, for interested viewers to air on line on Sunday, December 27th at 3pm MST. Follow Julesworks Follies Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JulesworksFollies and YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUiCi0hVHM07ZN7io9c8TKg to be sure you catch the offering live if you can. If you cannot view it live, we will be sure it remains available, wherever else it airs, on that YouTube channel.

Since this is last minute-ish, we appreciate any support in getting the word out and as far as performers and content at this moment, while confirmed details are being hashed out, we can promise some lively, thoughtful perhaps, and somehow enjoyable material from interested Julesworksers including Stephen Jules Rubin, Rose Provan with a new Gramma Speaks Piece, musician David Thom aka Santa Fe's beloved Uncle DT BBQ maetstro and more TBA. Though we are new to all this, we will add we intend to make use of YouTube Live's abilities to let viewers who watch our offering live the ability to chat and interact with us and each other, a further bonus for the Julesworks Follies # Interim: Farewell 2020 #StayatHomeSafe Not Quite Live Offering. So we are getting back to learning how to do this and hope y'all can plan to join us live on Sun Dec 27th 2020 at 3pm MST and interact with us and enjoy!