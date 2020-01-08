HILLBILLY SILLY SCIENCE SPECTACULAR is Coming to the WYO

Take a dash of science, a blob of humor, throw in a hillbilly, and what do you get? You get the explosive good time of the Hillbilly Silly Science Spectacular Comedy Show, 10am Saturday February 1 at the WYO!



Get your tickets now to enjoy the crazy antics of Dr. Cletus Beaker, MD as he puts a unique twist on the world of science and experiments. Using his high level of intellect and scientific training skills, watch as this back-woods boy demonstrates his entries for the next upcoming science fair at his local elementary school (he's determined not to get beaten by the 4th graders again)! Crowds will laugh, learn, and have a rootin tootin good old time as they learn a brand-new meaning to the old term: "Weird Science!"

Learning has never been so fun at the WYO February 1 - 10am!

DATE:

Saturday February 1, 2020

TIME:

10:00am

TICKETS:

$12.50 Adults / $10.50 Seniors & Military / $7 Students

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Call the Box-Office at 307-672-9084 for more information or visit our website at wyotheater.com





