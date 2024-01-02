Glenn Miller Orchestra to Return to Popejoy Hall in February

The world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will return to Popejoy Hall on Sunday, February 18, 2024 to perform the hits that defined a generation. Formed after the death of band leader Glenn Miller, the group has toured across the globe for several decades with their medley of big band swing songs. Audiences can tap their toes to hits including, “Moonlight Serenade,” “String of Pearls,” and “In the Mood,” as well as lesser-known songs like “The White Cliffs of Dover,” “Rainbow Rhapsody,” and “Everybody Loves My Baby.”

Glenn Miller, who directed his band from 1938 to 1942, created a distinctive sound for his orchestra by building a melodic line held by the clarinet, which is then doubled or coupled with the tenor sax playing the same notes. Layered harmonies by three other saxophones, plus trombones and trumpets adding their accents, all mingle into the encompassing style that makes Glenn Miller’s music timeless.

During the Swing Era of the 1930s and 40s, Glenn Miller, a prominent figure in the dance band scene, distinguished himself as one of the most successful bandleaders of the era. After his first band failed, Miller found that Signature Sound and launched his second band in 1938 to critical acclaim and widespread popularity. In those four years, his records landed in Billboard’s Top Ten 35 times with seven climbing to number one. In 1942, at the height of his success, Miller disbanded his musical collective to volunteer for military service, where he formed and led the Glenn Miller Army Air Force Band. This ensemble embarked on a European tour, entertaining through live performances and radio broadcasts. On December 15, 1944, while flying to France, Miller's plane disappeared over the English Channel.

The release of the major motion picture "The Glenn Miller Story" starring Jimmy Stewart and June Allyson in 1954 renewed demand for big band music. The Miller Estate authorizing the establishment of a Glenn Miller Orchestra revival. Drummer Ray McKinley, who assumed leadership of the band after Miller’s disappearance, guided the orchestra in its inaugural concert on June 6, 1956. Since then, the orchestra has continuously toured under various leadership from band members. In August 2021, tenor saxophonist Erik Stabnau took on the role of the band’s leader.

Today, the 18-member group carries on the Miller tradition by performing many of the original arrangements from the civilian band and the AAFB libraries. In addition, they arrange contemporary pieces in the distinctive Miller style and sound.

Tickets to the world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra are on sale for $65, $50, $40, and $25.

For more information on the 2023-2024 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.