Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Flamenco Virtuoso Chuscales Returns to Teatro Paraguas

The performance is on Sunday May 14 at 3:00 p.m.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Flamenco Virtuoso Chuscales Returns to Teatro Paraguas

One of the most accomplished and captivating flamenco guitarists in the world, Jose Valle Fajardo "Chuscales" grew up in a traditional gypsy family of musicians and dancers in Antequera, Spain. His grandmother lived in the caves of Sacromonte, one of the legendary cradles of flamenco. Chuscales recalls, "There were shows with Gypsies from Granada who grew up in the caves. It was unbelievable. It was very formative time in all my life, like a dream. This is where I learned everything-the rhythm, the beat, the guitar. I am still learning from those thousands of nights performing with my family and my friends."

Chuscales has performed around the globe, including appearances at Lincoln Center, Telluride Jazz Festival, the National Hispanic Cultural Center, and the Santa Fe Jazz & International Music Festival. He was musical director and principal guitarist for the prestigious Maria Benitez Teatro Flamenco for nearly two decades and he is the recipient of many awards.

Joining Chuscales onstage are Mina Fajardo (cajón and vocals), Marc Yaxley (guitar), Monze Diaz and Katherine Pavuk (dancers), and Argos MacCallum (spoken word).

Performance is Sunday May 14 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at door, and $20 for Mothers, seniors, and students. Online tickets may be purchased at teatro-paraguas.ticketleap.com/chuscales/ or teatroparaguasnm.org. Reservations (pay at door) may be made by calling 505-424-1601.

This project is made possible in part by NM Arts/Dept. of Cultural Affairs, and the Santa Fe CommunityFoundation.




Alex & Olmsted Return To Santa Fe Playhouse With HUBBA HUBBA A Show About Love For The Photo
Alex & Olmsted Return To Santa Fe Playhouse With HUBBA HUBBA A Show About Love For The Entire Family
Santa Fe Playhouse presents the return of puppeteers Alex & Olmsted with a show about love for the entire family, HUBBA HUBBA.
Review: THE BABY MONITOR at Santa Fe Playhouse Photo
Review: THE BABY MONITOR at Santa Fe Playhouse
The Baby Monitor is powerful, raw and must-see. Get your tickets now.
West End Productions Presents APRIL IN PARIS, Opening April 21- May 7 Photo
West End Productions Presents APRIL IN PARIS, Opening April 21- May 7
APRIL IN PARIS runs at North Fourth Art Center, 4904 4th St. NW, Albuquerque, NM 3 weekends, from April 21 – May 7, 2023.
THE SHOWDOWN OF THE CENTURY: PIANO BATTLE With Paul Cibis And Andreas Kern Comes To Popejo Photo
THE SHOWDOWN OF THE CENTURY: PIANO BATTLE With Paul Cibis And Andreas Kern Comes To Popejoy Hall, April 16
Let the spirit of competition ring on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 3:00pm with Piano Battle! Paul Cibis and Andreas Kern return to Popejoy Hall to perform an all-new mix of classical and popular tunes in an epic musical duel.

More Hot Stories For You


Alex & Olmsted Return To Santa Fe Playhouse With HUBBA HUBBA A Show About Love For The Entire FamilyAlex & Olmsted Return To Santa Fe Playhouse With HUBBA HUBBA A Show About Love For The Entire Family
March 20, 2023

Santa Fe Playhouse presents the return of puppeteers Alex & Olmsted with a show about love for the entire family, HUBBA HUBBA.
West End Productions Presents APRIL IN PARIS, Opening April 21- May 7West End Productions Presents APRIL IN PARIS, Opening April 21- May 7
March 16, 2023

APRIL IN PARIS runs at North Fourth Art Center, 4904 4th St. NW, Albuquerque, NM 3 weekends, from April 21 – May 7, 2023.
The Adobe Theater Presents THE REVOLUTIONISTS Opening April 14The Adobe Theater Presents THE REVOLUTIONISTS Opening April 14
March 10, 2023

The Adobe Theater presents THE REVOLUTIONISTS opening April 14, 2023.
Teatro Paraguas Presents BIG FEELINGS With Gigi BellaTeatro Paraguas Presents BIG FEELINGS With Gigi Bella
March 10, 2023

After a successful run with the Albuquerque Funny Fiesta, Gigi Bella is elated to be bringing her one woman show to Santa Fe! Big Feelings features a unique blend of stand up, glam rock original music and mexicana poetry. Gigi Bella has been ranked the tenth woman poet in the world, a National Poetry Slam Champion and the 2 time Bronx poetry champion. Join her for a night full of the biggest feelings. 
Teatro Paraguas Presents KATIE'S TALES- A Woman's Desire In The Whirlwind Of HistoryTeatro Paraguas Presents KATIE'S TALES- A Woman's Desire In The Whirlwind Of History
March 10, 2023

Teatro Paraguas presents Katie's Tales— a Woman's Desire in the Whirlwind of History, Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.
share