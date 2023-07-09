Dark Circles Contemporary Dance to Present TEN-GALLON and More in 10th Season

Dark Circles Contemporary Dance has announced its highly anticipated tenth anniversary season in the USA, featuring a diverse range of captivating performances, world premieres, and groundbreaking collaborations. Under the creative direction of Founder and Artistic Director Joshua L. Peugh, the company continues to push boundaries and redefine the art of dance.

Highlighting the season is the world premiere of Ten-Gallon, a groundbreaking queer Western created and choreographed by the renowned Joshua L. Peugh. This audacious work explores the intersections of queerness and the Western genre, challenging traditional notions and reinventing the narrative. The production, featuring original music by longtime Dark Circles collaborator Brandon Carson and striking costumes designed by Elizabeth Bourgeois, promises to captivate audiences with its bold artistic vision and innovative storytelling.

The world premiere of Ten-Gallon will take place from October 12th to 15th at Pebble Hills High School Blackbox Theatre in El Paso, TX, where the company will spend production week teaching, coaching, and mentoring students in the Fine Arts programs. Following its initial run, the production will embark on a tour, with its next stop being East Central University in Ada, OK. Audiences can expect an unforgettable experience that pushes the boundaries of contemporary dance and showcases the immense talent of Dark Circles' exceptional artists.

In addition to Ten-Gallon, Dark Circles Contemporary Dance presents "Queering the Second Act," an exciting new project that reimagines the beloved classic, The Nutcracker. Drawing inspiration from E.T.A. Hoffmann's German romantic fairytale, this unique interpretation highlights the eccentricity and "queerness" of Drosselmeyer, a pivotal character who liberates Marie from the constraints of the domestic sphere in the ballet's first act. Audiences can look forward to a fresh and imaginative take on this beloved holiday tradition, infused with Dark Circles' signature style and innovation.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, Dark Circles will also release a mesmerizing short dance film again featuring choreography by Joshua L. Peugh. This captivating film showcases the exceptional talent and artistry of the company's dancers, further cementing Dark Circles' reputation as a trailblazer in contemporary dance. The film explores themes of identity, liberation, and self-expression, inviting viewers on a thought-provoking journey that transcends the boundaries of traditional dance.

Dark Circles Contemporary Dance is proud to have reached this milestone and is excited to share its tenth anniversary season with audiences nationwide. With a commitment to innovation, artistic excellence, and the exploration of critical social issues, Dark Circles continues pushing the boundaries of contemporary dance and redefining the art form's possibilities.

For tickets and more information about Dark Circles Contemporary Dance's tenth anniversary season, including performance dates, venues, and additional programming, please visit Click Here.

About Dark Circles Contemporary Dance:

Dark Circles Contemporary Dance was founded in 2010 by Cho Hyun Sang and Joshua L. Peugh in Seoul, South Korea. Since its inception, the company has become a trailblazer in contemporary dance.

In 2013, Dark Circles Contemporary Dance expanded its reach to Dallas, Texas. Under the artistic leadership of Joshua L. Peugh, an internationally acclaimed choreographer, Dark Circles has continually pushed the boundaries of creative expression and garnered praise for its innovative approach. During its time in Dallas, the company earned a reputation as one of the most exciting dance companies in the area. Recognized as the "Best Dance Company" by D Magazine and Dallas Observer, Dark Circles captivated audiences with its fusion of classical technique and modern movement styles. The company's performances were frequently hailed as stunning and fascinating, showcasing the artistic brilliance of Peugh and his collaborators.

After an impactful period in Dallas, Dark Circles sought new artistic opportunities and expanded its presence to Las Cruces, New Mexico, in 2021. The company's New Mexico branch continues to showcase the same commitment to excellence and innovation that has defined Dark Circles. As the company sets its sights on the cultural landscape of the Borderlands, it aspires to captivate and inspire audiences in El Paso, Juárez, Las Cruces, and surrounding areas.

Throughout its history, Dark Circles has performed nationally and internationally, solidifying its reputation as a world-class dance company. The company has graced prestigious venues, including the Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, Theater am Aegi in Germany, Seoul Arts Center in South Korea, and the Ailey Citigroup Theater in New York. These performances have showcased the company's diverse repertoire, featuring works by Joshua L. Peugh, Louis Aquisto, Sidra Bell, Mark Caserta & Mikey Morado, Eoghan Dillon, Gregory Dolbashian, Chadi El-Khoury, Mike Esperanza, James Gregg, Gabrielle Lamb, Fabio Liberti, and MADBOOTS.

From its beginnings in South Korea in 2010 to its Dallas and Las Cruces ventures, Dark Circles Contemporary Dance remains dedicated to crafting engaging, inventive, and accessible dance experiences. With Joshua L. Peugh at the helm, the company continues to redefine contemporary dance, forging connections with communities and inspiring audiences worldwide.