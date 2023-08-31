Dark Circles Contemporary Dance Performs the World Premiere of TEN-GALLON

The world premiere of "TEN-GALLON" is scheduled from October 12 to 15 at the Pebble Hills High School Blackbox Theatre in El Paso, TX.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
THE WORLD BEAUTIFUL Comes to Teatro Paraguas Next Month Photo 2 THE WORLD BEAUTIFUL Comes to Teatro Paraguas Next Month
Photos: First Look At SANTA FE FIESTA MELODRAMA In Rehearsals Photo 3 Photos: First Look At SANTA FE FIESTA MELODRAMA In Rehearsals
Feature: Arkansas Writer Visits Santa Fe Playhouse to See A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND Photo 4 Feature: Arkansas Writer Visits Santa Fe Playhouse to See A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

Dark Circles Contemporary Dance Performs the World Premiere of TEN-GALLON

 Las Cruces-based Dark Circles Contemporary Dance is proud to announce the highly anticipated world premiere of "TEN-GALLON," a revolutionary dance production created by the internationally award-winning choreographer and director—and Las Cruces native—Joshua L. Peugh. This audacious work ventures into uncharted territory, delving deep into the heart of masculinity as portrayed by classic Western films and literature. By challenging conventional notions and reimagining the narrative, "TEN-GALLON" is set to captivate audiences and redefine the boundaries of dance.

Set against the backdrop of the American West, "TEN-GALLON" takes audiences on an extraordinary journey through the multifaceted dimensions of masculinity. Drawing inspiration from iconic Western tropes, the production questions the traditional definitions of manhood and reshapes them into a compelling, contemporary narrative. The show skillfully merges athletic modern dance movement with thought-provoking storytelling, offering a fresh perspective on a timeless genre.

The production features original music composed by longtime Dark Circles collaborator Brandon Carson, costumes designed by Elizabeth Bourgeois, and lighting designed by Nikki DeShea Smith.

The stellar cast of "TEN-GALLON" includes a blend of local talent and national excellence. El Paso natives George Avalos and Anthony Chacon contribute their unique flair to the production, along with the remarkable Salvatore Bonilla, Sebastian Garcia, and Ian Spring. This ensemble of dancers brings vibrancy and depth to the characters, breathing life into Peugh's choreography and narrative vision.

The world premiere of "TEN-GALLON" is scheduled from October 12 to 15 at the Pebble Hills High School Blackbox Theatre in El Paso, TX. During the production week, Dark Circles Contemporary Dance will extend its creative reach by engaging with students from Socorro ISD Fine Arts through teaching, coaching, and mentoring initiatives. This unique endeavor aims to inspire the next generation of artists while fostering a deep appreciation for dance and the arts.

Following its inaugural run, "TEN-GALLON" will embark on a tour, with its next destination to be announced later this month. This extended journey will allow audiences across different communities to experience the reimagined world of masculinity through the lens of contemporary dance.

Dark Circles Contemporary Dance is committed to pushing artistic boundaries and sparking meaningful conversations through innovative performances. "TEN-GALLON" promises to be a groundbreaking exploration of masculinity, an enthralling spectacle of movement and emotion that will leave an indelible mark on the world of dance and beyond.

For more information, tickets, and updates, please visit Dark Circles Contemporary Dance's official website: www.dccdusa.com.



RELATED STORIES - Albuquerque

1
Teatro Paraguas Presents LOVE ALONE: ELEGIES FOR ROG in October Photo
Teatro Paraguas Presents LOVE ALONE: ELEGIES FOR ROG in October

LOVE ALONE: ELEGIES FOR ROG is a true story of love persevering in the face of calamity, and a living memorial in honor of HIV veterans, past and present.

2
Popejoys Broadway For Teens Applications Now Open Photo
Popejoy's Broadway For Teens Applications Now Open

Popejoy Hall  has announced the second season of “Broadway for Teens,” an education and outreach program committed to excellence in the arts for New Mexico’s teens. This season, students from Title I public high schools from across New Mexico are invited to experience Disney’s THE LION KING which will play Popejoy Hall from Wednesday, October 18 to Sunday, November 5, 2023.

3
Teatro Paraguas Hosts a Book Launch and Poetry Reading with Genevieve Betts Photo
Teatro Paraguas Hosts a Book Launch and Poetry Reading with Genevieve Betts

Teatro Paraguas will host a book launch and poetry reading with Genevieve Betts and her new collection of poetry entitled A New Kind of Tongue, published by Flowersong Press, on Sunday September 17, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

4
Photos: First Look At SANTA FE FIESTA MELODRAMA in Performance Photo
Photos: First Look At SANTA FE FIESTA MELODRAMA in Performance

Santa Fe Playhouse (SFP) has begun performances for the 101st Santa Fe Fiesta Melodrama, written by Bawdy and Beautiful Santa Feans, and directed by Melodrama veteran, Felix Cordova. Fiesta Melodrama will run through September 10, 2023 on the mainstage (142 East De Vargas Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501).

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
View all Videos

Albuquerque SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Constellations
The Vortex Theatre (8/25-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# JQA
New Mexico Actors Lab (11/15-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nether
New Mexico Actors Lab (10/11-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiesta Melodrama
Santa Fe Playhouse (8/23-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CALENDAR GIRLS
Adobe Theater (9/01-9/24)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Constellations
The Vortex Theatre (8/25-9/10)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seascape
New Mexico Actors Lab (9/06-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seascape
New Mexico Actors Lab (9/06-9/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You