Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards

Compania Chuscales Y Mina Fajardo to Present Holiday Flamenco 2023 At Teatro Paraguas

WHEN:  Tuesday, December 19 and Wednesday December 20 at 7:00 p.m.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

Compania Chuscales Y Mina Fajardo to Present Holiday Flamenco 2023 At Teatro Paraguas

Compañia Chuscales and Mina Fajardo returns to Teatro Paraguas with an original and exciting flamenco extravaganza based in part on choreographer, dancer, and singer-songwriter Mina Fajardo”s newly released holiday album Holiday Flamenco. 

 

Internationally recognized flamenco guitarist Chuscales anchors the evening, accompanied by Mina Fajardo on percussion and vocal. The evening also includes flamenco interpretations of seasonal favorites such as Silent Night, O Holy Night, A Belen Pastores, Christmas Hit Medley and Carol of the Bell.

 

Joining Chuscales & Mina onstage is Principal Dancer Monze Diaz, and fifteen other dancers, including Lacey Romero, Micah Birdshire, Katherine Pavuk, Charo Shaffer-Perez, Estrella Garcia-Vigil, Allison Hoyman, Paz Asquith, Alandra Lopez, Angelique Cordova, and Jenna Espinoza.

 

Compañia Chuscales has performed regularly at Teatro Paraguas since 2013 Recent concerts include Flamenco Passion (2023), Sleeping Woman Mountain (2023), Memories of Doña Tules (2022), and The Four Seasons (2022), Previous seasonal offerings include Romance de la Luna (December 2016) and The Little Match Girl (December 2017).

 

One of the most accomplished flamenco guitarists in the world, Chuscales, grew up in a gypsy family of musicians and dancers in Spain, often visiting his grandmother in the caves of Sacromonte, a legendary cradle of flamenco. Chuscales has performed around the globe and is the recipient of multiple Dora More Awards for outstanding sound design/composition and Isadora Duncan Awards for composition, arrangement, and direction.

 

Holiday Flamenco 2023 is the creation of Mina Fajardo, a singer-songwriter, master dancer, choreographer, teacher, and director originally from Japan. Mina and Chuscales have performed internationally for decades, inspiring and teaching hundreds of flamenco students. 
 




RELATED STORIES - Albuquerque

1
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe To Present WARS OF THE ROSES Photo
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe To Present WARS OF THE ROSES

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe presents a powerful production of Shakespeare's Wars of the Roses, featuring two casts of actors aged 8-18. Don't miss this captivating performance at the Crows' Nest Performance Space from November 30 to December 3. Tickets available online and at the door.

2
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards Photo
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

3
HADESTOWN National Tour is Coming to Popejoy Hall in December Photo
HADESTOWN National Tour is Coming to Popejoy Hall in December

Get the latest news about the Broadway show Hadestown in this press release from Popejoy Presents. Discover the details and updates about this highly anticipated production.

4
Santa Fe Playhouse to Present WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME and More in 2024 Season Photo
Santa Fe Playhouse to Present WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME and More in 2024 Season

Santa Fe Playhouse has announced their 2024 season, featuring contemporary history plays, poignant works, a Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, and more. Check out the full season here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen Video
How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen
Photos/First Look at HARMONY on Broadway Video
Photos/First Look at HARMONY on Broadway
The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration Video
The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration
View all Videos

Albuquerque SHOWS
The Aunties: Women of the White Shell Water Place in Albuquerque The Aunties: Women of the White Shell Water Place
Lensic Performing Arts Center (1/24-1/24)
Secret Byrd in Albuquerque Secret Byrd
Santa Fe Scottish Rite (11/14-11/15)
Beetlejuice in Albuquerque Beetlejuice
Popejoy Hall (5/08-5/12)
Jessica Vosk in Concert in Albuquerque Jessica Vosk in Concert
Lensic Performing Arts Center (12/01-12/01)
THE HOLLOW in Albuquerque THE HOLLOW
Adobe Theater (10/13-11/05)
My Fair Lady (Non-Equity) in Albuquerque My Fair Lady (Non-Equity)
Popejoy Hall (3/21-3/24)
JQA in Albuquerque JQA
New Mexico Actors Lab (11/15-12/03)
Hazardous Materials in Albuquerque Hazardous Materials
The Vortex Theatre (11/03-11/19)
The Lion King in Albuquerque The Lion King
Popejoy Hall (10/18-11/05)
LOVE AND INFORMATION in Albuquerque LOVE AND INFORMATION
West End Productions (11/09-11/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You