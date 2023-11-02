Compania Chuscales Y Mina Fajardo to Present Holiday Flamenco 2023 At Teatro Paraguas

Compañia Chuscales and Mina Fajardo returns to Teatro Paraguas with an original and exciting flamenco extravaganza based in part on choreographer, dancer, and singer-songwriter Mina Fajardo”s newly released holiday album Holiday Flamenco.

Internationally recognized flamenco guitarist Chuscales anchors the evening, accompanied by Mina Fajardo on percussion and vocal. The evening also includes flamenco interpretations of seasonal favorites such as Silent Night, O Holy Night, A Belen Pastores, Christmas Hit Medley and Carol of the Bell.

Joining Chuscales & Mina onstage is Principal Dancer Monze Diaz, and fifteen other dancers, including Lacey Romero, Micah Birdshire, Katherine Pavuk, Charo Shaffer-Perez, Estrella Garcia-Vigil, Allison Hoyman, Paz Asquith, Alandra Lopez, Angelique Cordova, and Jenna Espinoza.

Compañia Chuscales has performed regularly at Teatro Paraguas since 2013 Recent concerts include Flamenco Passion (2023), Sleeping Woman Mountain (2023), Memories of Doña Tules (2022), and The Four Seasons (2022), Previous seasonal offerings include Romance de la Luna (December 2016) and The Little Match Girl (December 2017).

One of the most accomplished flamenco guitarists in the world, Chuscales, grew up in a gypsy family of musicians and dancers in Spain, often visiting his grandmother in the caves of Sacromonte, a legendary cradle of flamenco. Chuscales has performed around the globe and is the recipient of multiple Dora More Awards for outstanding sound design/composition and Isadora Duncan Awards for composition, arrangement, and direction.

Holiday Flamenco 2023 is the creation of Mina Fajardo, a singer-songwriter, master dancer, choreographer, teacher, and director originally from Japan. Mina and Chuscales have performed internationally for decades, inspiring and teaching hundreds of flamenco students.

