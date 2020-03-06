CUENTOS PARA LA ALDEA Comes to Teatro Paraguas in April

Teatro Paraguas will present two bilingual cuentos (folktales) and an excerpt from a third at all three Santa Fe Public Library branches during the 7th Annual Santa Fe Public Library Cuentos Tour on April 17-19, 2020. The full-length cuentos will also be presented at Teatro Paraguas Thursday thru Saturday, April 16 through April 18, at 7:00 pm in the evenings.

Teatro Paraguas founding grandfather Crawford MacCallum has adapted two stories about a fox and a dog. The first is Pulgas en las Orejas (Fleas in the Ears), written by Stephen Wyllie. The Fox tries to steal all the chickens guarded by the Dog, and the two become enmeshed in a struggle of wits and cunning. The second, El Zorro que Caminar (The Fox Who Traveled), by Alvin Tresselt, features a Fox who, searching for a decent dinner, bites off more than he can chew.

The CUENTOS PARA LA ALDEA will also include Las Tres Pigletitas y el Diablo the Wolf, a one-act play written by New Mexico playwright Patricia Crespin. The three little pig sisters want to go to a dance during Lent, but their mother tries to warn them - to no avail - about El Diablo the Wolf and his low-rider! For the Library Tour, the dances from Las Tres Pigletitas will be featured. For the evening performances at Teatro Paraguas, the entire story will be performed.

Directed by JoJo Sena de Tarnoff, the bilingual cuentos feature live music, audience involvement, and professional adult actors working alongside children. The performers include Shaunti Sidonik, Armando Hernandez, Carlos De La Torre, Jeni Nelson, Josephine Tincher, Paola Martini, Emilia Martini, Froggy Fernandez, and Argos MacCallum. The musicians include JoJo Sena de Tarnoff, Jonathan Harrell, and Jeff Tarnoff.

As usual, each cuento has a moral and pearls of wisdom. Come join us for the antics of the Pigletitas, the Wolf, the Dog, and the Fox!

Expanded performances at Teatro Paraguas (3205 Calle Marie) are Thursday through Saturday, April 16-18, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $5 and $10, available online at teatroparaguas.org or by calling the box office at 424-1601.





