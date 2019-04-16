BWW Review: CHICAGO at Musical Theatre Southwest

Bob Fosse, John Kander and Fred Ebb's satirical musical Chicago is a story of, "murder, greed, corruption, violence, exploitation, adultery, and treachery. All the things we hold near and dear to our hearts," set in 1920's Chicago. With a book by Fosse and Ebb, and music and lyrics by Kander and Ebb , the musical has been entertaining audiences since its Broadway debut in 1975. Musical Theatre Southwest's charming production of the classic musical is incredibly entertaining, leaving the audience humming the well-known and much-loved songs long after the show has ended.

Chicago tells the story of Roxie Hart, a chorus girl with dreams of being a star. She is arrested for the murder of her lover, Fred Casely, a man who was a regular at the club where Roxie worked. Initially, Roxie convinces her husband Amos to take the blame for the crime, telling him that Casely was a burglar. Once Amos realizes that Roxie had lied to him, the truth comes out. Roxie is sent to the women's block of Cook County Jail, where vaudevillian Velma Kelly and the other murderesses currently reside. Once in jail, Roxie decides that her notoriety is the way to find the celebrity she craves and potentially a chance to bea celebrity. She hires Velma's lawyer, Billy Flynn, to represent her at trial. Velma is upset at Roxie stealing her limelight and her lawyer, causing the two murderesses to clash frequently. At the end of the production, after they have been acquitted of their crimes, both women realize how fleeting celebrity can be. Eventually, the two decide they work better together and at the end of the show they join forces for a vaudeville act.

With stellar direction by David Bryant and Alissa Hall, as well as choreography by Alissa Hall, Chicago is a wonderfully entertaining production. The dancing of the entire company is engaging, helping to set the atmosphere of the production and draw the audience in. Christy Burbank brings an innocence and charm to the character of Roxie. She makes the character endearing and someone the audience wants to cheer for, even as she tries to manipulate everyone around her. Lisette Mowery is a commanding presence as Velma, leaving no doubt with the audience that she is a star. While Ron Gallegos shines as Roxy's husband, Amos Hart, this can especially be seen during the song "Mr. Cellophane". As Amos laments that he's the type of person who is never noticed, the audience certainly contradicted that statement by making sympathetic noises and cheering him on. Ashley Lopez as Matron "Mama" Morton and Natalie Hadley as Mary Sunshine gave amazing performances, as well, ones that left the audience standing up and cheering at the end of the production.

Despite some minor technical difficulties with the sound equipment, the cast and crew of Musical Theatre Southwest's Chicagoprovided a wonderful afternoon of entertainment, giving the audience a look into the hunt for fame and fortune - at any cost - in 1920's Chicago. According to Musical Theatre Southwest's website, the performances of Chicago contain the following warnings: water-based haze, artificial smells, loud noises, strobe light effects, and simulated gunshots on stage. It also contains mature content and may not be suitable for children under the age of 18.

Chicago runs from Friday, April 5th- Sunday, April 28th. This nearly sold-out run has added two additional performances on Thursday April 18that 7:30 PM, and Thursday, April 25that 7:30 PM. Performances are at 7:30 PM on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:00 PM on Sundays. Tickets range from $20-$25 and can be purchased on Musical Theatre Southwest's website at: https://www.mtsabq.org/2019-season/chicago/.





