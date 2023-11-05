Abiquiu Poets Oro Benson and Zach Hively Read at Teatro Paraguas

Teatro Paraguas have announced a poetry reading with Abiquiu poets Oro Benson and Zach Hively as part of the ongoing Poetry at Paraguas series. The reading takes place on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie in Santa Fe.

Oro, "Goldie" Benson has made her home by the Chama River in northern New Mexico for over 45 years. She writes from the deep empathy that her years as a mother, hospice nurse, astrologer and poet have brought her.

Her first book of poems, Love, Death and Flowing Water, reflects the moments and seasons of life on the Chama--both wild and serene--and the qualities of beauty she finds in her singular sense of place and communion. In her newest book, Because of the Sands of Time, she continues her exploration of time and spirit, grief, gladness, community, and the surprises revealed in silence.

Zach Hively is the author of three books of poetry, most recently Owl Poems, and the long-running Fool's Gold humor column. His Desert Apocrypha has earned the Reading the West Book Award for poetry. He is the founder and publisher at Casa Urraca Press, which prints poetry, creative nonfiction, photography, and other works by authors from New Mexico and the US Southwest. He lives near Abiquiú.