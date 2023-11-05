Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards

Abiquiu Poets Oro Benson and Zach Hively Read at Teatro Paraguas

The reading takes place on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

By: Nov. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

Abiquiu Poets Oro Benson and Zach Hively Read at Teatro Paraguas

Teatro Paraguas have announced a poetry reading with Abiquiu poets Oro Benson and Zach Hively as part of the ongoing Poetry at Paraguas series. The reading takes place on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie in Santa Fe.

Oro, "Goldie" Benson has made her home by the Chama River in northern New Mexico for over 45 years.  She writes from the deep empathy that her years as a mother, hospice nurse, astrologer and poet have brought her.  

Her first book of poems, Love, Death and Flowing Water, reflects the moments and seasons of life on the Chama--both wild and serene--and the qualities of beauty she finds in her singular sense of place and communion.  In her newest book, Because of the Sands of Time, she continues her exploration of time and spirit, grief, gladness, community, and the surprises revealed in silence.

Zach Hively is the author of three books of poetry, most recently Owl Poems, and the long-running Fool's Gold humor column. His Desert Apocrypha has earned the Reading the West Book Award for poetry. He is the founder and publisher at Casa Urraca Press, which prints poetry, creative nonfiction, photography, and other works by authors from New Mexico and the US Southwest. He lives near Abiquiú.



RELATED STORIES - Albuquerque

1
Compania Chuscales Y Mina Fajardo to Present Holiday Flamenco 2023 At Teatro Paraguas Photo
Compania Chuscales Y Mina Fajardo to Present Holiday Flamenco 2023 At Teatro Paraguas

Compania Chuscales y Mina Fajardo present Holiday Flamenco 2023 at Teatro Paraguas. A Flamenco Celebration featuring internationally recognized flamenco guitarist Chuscales and dancer/singer-songwriter Mina Fajardo. Don't miss this exciting extravaganza!

2
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe To Present WARS OF THE ROSES Photo
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe To Present WARS OF THE ROSES

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe presents a powerful production of Shakespeare's Wars of the Roses, featuring two casts of actors aged 8-18. Don't miss this captivating performance at the Crows' Nest Performance Space from November 30 to December 3. Tickets available online and at the door.

3
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards Photo
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

4
HADESTOWN National Tour is Coming to Popejoy Hall in December Photo
HADESTOWN National Tour is Coming to Popejoy Hall in December

Get the latest news about the Broadway show Hadestown in this press release from Popejoy Presents. Discover the details and updates about this highly anticipated production.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside Halloween Tuesdays with HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway Video
Go Inside Halloween Tuesdays with HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway
Barbra Streisand Talks New Memoir with Gayle King on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Barbra Streisand Talks New Memoir with Gayle King on CBS Sunday Morning
WICKED Alumni Come Out to Celebrate 20 Years of Green (and Pink) Video
WICKED Alumni Come Out to Celebrate 20 Years of Green (and Pink)
View all Videos

Albuquerque SHOWS
Jessica Vosk in Concert in Albuquerque Jessica Vosk in Concert
Lensic Performing Arts Center (12/01-12/01)
The Aunties: Women of the White Shell Water Place in Albuquerque The Aunties: Women of the White Shell Water Place
Lensic Performing Arts Center (1/24-1/24)
The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley in Albuquerque The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley
The Vortex Theatre (12/01-12/17)
On Clover Road in Albuquerque On Clover Road
Santa Fe Playhouse (10/19-11/18)PHOTOS
Beetlejuice in Albuquerque Beetlejuice
Popejoy Hall (5/08-5/12)
Hazardous Materials in Albuquerque Hazardous Materials
The Vortex Theatre (11/03-11/19)
MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY in Albuquerque MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
Adobe Theater (12/01-12/24)
The Night Before Christmas in Albuquerque The Night Before Christmas
Santa Fe Playhouse (11/30-12/23)
A Grand Night for Singing/Rodgers & Hammerstein in Albuquerque A Grand Night for Singing/Rodgers & Hammerstein
Tri-M (Millennial Music Makers) Productions (11/09-11/12)
My Fair Lady (Non-Equity) in Albuquerque My Fair Lady (Non-Equity)
Popejoy Hall (3/21-3/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You