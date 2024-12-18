UNDERWIRE To Be Presented As Part of Adelaide Fringe 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Adelaide Fringe Festival 2025 will present UNDERWIRE by Gemma Caruana, a show about backbreaking boobs and a young woman who was “blessed” with more than her fair share.

Running 25th March - 2nd April at 6:45pm at The Bally - Gluttony at Rymill Park / Murlawirrapurka (Cnr East Tce & Rundle Rd, Adelaide, Kaurna).

Gemma Caruana has always been identified by two big things: her incredible sense of humour and her massive jugs. Was it the ungodly weight of the breast tissue or the weight of societal expectations on people with boobs that made Gemma say 'enough is enough'?

A show full of tits, womanhood & hereditary burden, this (now) well-proportioned Maltese titan of comedy & song explores what it means to be cursed by what so many others desire.

After the critically acclaimed international tour of ‘Underwire' to the Edinburgh Fringe in 2024, Gemma Caruana is back in her hometown with two of her biggest assets.

Directed by powerhouse creative Sarah Frencham and most recently workshopped by Sharnema Nougar (Two Little Dickheads), 'Underwire' is one cabaret critics and audiences alike have been waiting for.

