TWO AND A HALF STRAIGHT WHITE MEN to Play Adelaide Fringe Festival

Get ready for a night of raw, unfiltered laughs with Two and a Half Straight White Men, a stand-up comedy showcase featuring three of Australia's fastest-rising comedic talents—Justin Sorre, Jay Michael, and Clay McMath. Forget the fluff and the punch-pulling; this show promises wall-to-wall hilarity with one mission only: making you laugh till you gasp for air.

These comics have been touring together for several years and have undeniable chemistry. Each brings a unique brand of humour, delivering fast-paced punchlines with razor-sharp wit and timing. With no agenda and no holding back, these three prove that comedy is still bold, fearless, and unapologetically funny. And when these guys say it's funny, they mean it.

“This show has one speed, one gear, GO! It's different. It has a different constitution, a different brain, a different heart. It's got tiger blood.”

From belly laughs to comedic gut-punches, Two and a Half Straight White Men is an experience like no other. According to Upside Adelaide, this trio delivers “...comedy that will gnaw your funny bone to dust and unashamedly snort it off of the cubicle stall toilet.”

Two and a Half Straight White Men will be showing at the Adelaide Fringe from February 21st to March 2nd. Tickets can be purchased through FringeTIX from $25.

