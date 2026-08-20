THE SUNSHINE BOYS to Open at Adelaide Rep, Directed by Peter Goers

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Following his starring role in Adelaide Repertory Theatre's (The Rep) production of The Man Who Came to Dinner, Peter Goers will return to the director's chair for Neil Simon's much-loved comedy, The Sunshine Boys. The Goers-directed production will run at The Arts Theatre, Angas Street, Adelaide from Thursday 10 to Saturday 19 September 2026.

One of Neil Simon's most enduring works, The Sunshine Boys combines rapid-fire comedy with warmth and humanity. Enter the world of one of comedy's most dysfunctional duos, Al Lewis and Willie Clark (The Sunshine Boys). After years of silence, they are now reunited in the same room, and the sparks are flying with old rivalries, bruised egos and comedic drama.

The Rep production stars South Australian stage veterans Robert Cusenza and Robin Schmelzkopf as The Sunshine Boys, alongside Penni Hamilton-Smith and Lauren Thiel who will both add their comedic touch to the season.

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