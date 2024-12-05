THE RED GUM DINNER Comes to Adelaide Festival Centre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celebrate Australia’s first flavours at The Red Gum Dinner with legendary Bundjalung chef Mark Olive, acclaimed star of 'The Outback Cafe' and celebrity judge on SBS's 'The Chefs' Line', in a culinary and cultural journey at Adelaide Festival Centre on the banks of the Karrawirra Parri (Red Gum River). Tickets for this exceptional culinary and arts event held on Saturday 3 May as part of Tasting Australia 2025 go on sale from today, Thursday December 5.

Chef Mark Olive will showcase his twenty plus years of expertise through a spectacular four-course dinner celebrating Australia's first flavours. In the spirit of Olive’s Sydney Opera House restaurant, Midden, the menu for The Red Gum Dinner draws on his masterful fusion of native ingredients with contemporary cuisine, where each dish tells a story of land and culture.

Complementing this unique dining experience, Aboriginal-owned Munda Wines' Paul Vandenbergh will share carefully selected wine pairings, while local musicians perform, and Adelaide Festival Centre’s OUR MOB's finest First Nations visual art completes this immersive cultural experience.

Chef, Mark Olive: “I love travelling to Adelaide, it’s always special and both the produce and the people are delightful. I can’t wait to share the incredible flavours of our Australian native cuisine with wines and special performances at The Red Gum Dinner at Adelaide Festival Centre as part of Tasting Australia 2025. I hope you can join us for what promises to be a wonderful night.”

Adelaide Festival Centre Manager of Hospitality Jeff Owens: “Adelaide Festival Centre is thrilled to offer a unique experience for its second year as part of the Tasting Australia program. We are excited to welcome Mark Olive to Adelaide and can’t wait to experience his wonderful flavours which will pair with the finest South Australian produce, wine and performance to deliver an unforgettable night which is sure to delight and entertain our dinner guests.”

The Red Gum Dinner will celebrate exceptional food and wine, arts and entertainment for one special night at Adelaide Festival Centre.

Comments