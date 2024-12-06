THE HUNGER GAMES Parody Musical Heads to Adelaide Fringe in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Definitely NOT A Hungry Game, a parody musical of The Hunger Games, is coming to Adelaide Fringe next year.

The new parody musical based on the series of a similar (but legally not the same) name features an 18 song original score, and two hours of absurdity, hilarity and drama. This show is the love-child of a Starkid fan, an HG lover and 2 twenty-somethings who are chronically online.

Katniss is the main character. Peeta is irrelevant. Gale is a bogan. Prim is on molly. Mom is an alcoholic. Rue is just in a SiLLy gOoFy mOoD. And so much more.

After a season at Sydney Fringe Festival and a nomination for Best in Musical Theatre and Cabaret at the Fringe Awards, the show now heads to Adelaide.

Performances will run Wednesday, 26 February - Saturday, 08 March at Theatre One at The Parks Theatres.

