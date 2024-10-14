St Jude's Players Will Perform A HARD GOD Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



St Jude’s Players’ final production for its 75th anniversary year will be the Australian drama, A Hard God, by Peter Kenna. Performances run November 7-16 at St Jude’s Hall, 444 Brighton Road, Brighton.

Initially produced in 1973 as part of a trilogy titled The Cassidy Album, A Hard God is semi-autobiographical and was described by The Sydney Morning Herald as ‘a play of tingling humanity that stands four-square with Summer of the Seventeenth Doll (1955) and The One Day of the Year (1958) as one of the three achievements of Australian realistic drama.’

A Hard God is set in Sydney in 1946 and tells the story of the Cassidys, three working class Irish-Australian brothers and their families, struggling to reconcile their faith with the harsh realities of post-war life. Middle brother Dan and his wife Aggie suffered most during the Great Depression, but now have become the rock on which the rest of the family depends. As each brother struggles to navigate conflict and adversity, a younger Cassidy, Joe, is confronted by the realisation of his deep attraction to his best mate and the crisis of faith this brings. When unexpected tragedy strikes, the ensuing conflict and upheaval results in circumstances that make for intense family drama, with events as topical today as in the 1940s.

Playwright Peter Kenna was one of 13 children and his descriptions of his mother and father mirror Dan and Aggie Cassidy, the main characters in A Hard God, even down to an eye issue for Dan. In reference to the fact that A Hard God was born out of his own childhood family experiences, Kenna said of this play, ‘In other plays you have to invent stories. Only occasionally do you write out of your veins.’

A Hard God reflects the realities of post-WWII life for God-fearing Irish-Australian Catholics in Australia at the time, including their fear of the Communist Party, as well as the early questioning of faith that occurred for some in those tough times. The play’s structure is such that the story for Joe, the youngest Cassidy, and his attraction to his brooding friend Jack runs in parallel to the struggles of the older family members.

Director Harry Dewar said of Joe Cassidy, ‘Jack’s final words to Joe are, “It’s your soul, Joe,” and although his intention is probably otherwise, in a way this may be the summation of Joe’s journey through the play. It’s his soul. It’s his life. His to own and live, with whatever choices are right for him, whatever dogma and authority might say. A Hard God is the beginning of Joe’s journey into selfhood.’

Cast for St Jude’s Players’ production includes Lindsay Dunn as Dan, April Stuart as Aggie and features Jamie Black (Martin), Chris Dewar (Paddy), Rebecca Gardner (Monica & Sophie), Lochie Daniel (Joe) and Archie Rowe (Jack).

Without doubt, A Hard God is a drama that brings to vivid life long-gone times in Australia, with this production likely to immerse St Jude’s Players’ audiences in its gripping narrative.

Bookings from October 17 at https://www.trybooking.com/CUUAS. Alternatively, call 0436 262 628 or email bookings@stjudesplayers.asn.au

