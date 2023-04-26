Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Shaun Parker & Company Present FOUND OBJECTS, Free Outdoor Performances at Adelaide Festival Centre

A free 20-minute hip hop workshop will also be held following each show.

Apr. 26, 2023  
Shaun Parker & Company Present FOUND OBJECTS, Free Outdoor Performances at Adelaide Festival Centre

Multi-award-winning Shaun Parker & Company is thrilled to present a series of free performances of their nationally acclaimed production, FOUND OBJECTS, as part of Adelaide's DreamBIG Children's Festival, 2023.

Part dance, part ballet, part outdoor spectacle, this wildly imaginative program features five exceptional dancers and a surprising collection of everyday items in a series of short choreographies, each with its own unique twist.

In AXLE, a dancer is chased, berated, and bullied by a seemingly out-of-control remote-control car, before realising the car is lonely, and just looking for a friend. A duet between man and car.

In SPIN, four friends playing basketball discover new and exciting worlds as one seemingly ordinary basketball becomes the centre of an imaginative and thrilling adventure.

In HOVER, five dancers on hoverboards showcase their diverse skills across breakdance, tutting, popping and krumping in a highly entertaining feel-good homage to pop music.

Choreographed by Shaun Parker and featuring original music by award-winning Sydney composer Nick Wales (Sarah Blasko, Sydney Dance Company), FOUND OBJECTS incorporates high-octane contemporary dance, acrobatics, street dance and parkour.

Join Shaun Parker & Company at Festival Plaza, at the Adelaide Festival Centre, for one (or more) of four free performances across BIG Family Weekend: at 12pm and 2pm, Saturday and Sunday May 20 and 21.

A free 20-minute hip hop workshop will also be held following each show.

Shaun Parker & Company will also present a series of already 'sold-out' FOUND OBJECTS school performances from Wednesday May 17 to Friday May 19.

Since its premiere in February 2021, Shaun Parker & Company have presented 291 performances of FOUND OBJECTS to over 90,000 Australian audience members, capturing imagination from Darwin to Cairns, Brisbane, Canberra, Sydney, and regional centres across Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria.



Review: ALL ABOUT EVE at St. Judes Hall Photo
Review: ALL ABOUT EVE at St. Jude's Hall
Olivia Jane Parker’s achievement in adapting the film deserves loud applause.
Adelaide Festival Centre 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert, Hosted By Libby ODonovan, t Photo
Adelaide Festival Centre 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert, Hosted By Libby O'Donovan, to Be Held in June
Adelaide Festival Centre 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert will take place on Adelaide Festival Centre's actual birthday, Friday June 2 at Festival Theatre. With performances by an all-star South Australian line-up followed by an after-party celebration featuring cake, cocktails, live music and DJ's. 
Young People Reveal SAs Most Urgent Climate Change Priorities As Part Of Adelaide Festival Photo
Young People Reveal SA's Most Urgent Climate Change Priorities As Part Of Adelaide Festival's Create4Adelaide
Ahead of Earth Day this Saturday 22 April, young people presented Minister for Arts Andrea Michaels MP with three urgent climate change priorities voted on by 2,000 South Australians as part of Create4Adelaide, a creative climate action initiative from Adelaide Festival.
Ramsay Art Prize 2023 Finalists Announced Photo
Ramsay Art Prize 2023 Finalists Announced
The Art Gallery of South Australia today announced the twenty-seven finalists who have been selected for the Ramsay Art Prize 2023 – a $100,000 acquisitive prize for contemporary Australian artists under the age of forty. In this fourth iteration of the prize, the finalists are:

More Hot Stories For You


Adelaide Festival Centre 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert, Hosted By Libby O'Donovan, to Be Held in JuneAdelaide Festival Centre 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert, Hosted By Libby O'Donovan, to Be Held in June
April 22, 2023

Adelaide Festival Centre 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert will take place on Adelaide Festival Centre's actual birthday, Friday June 2 at Festival Theatre. With performances by an all-star South Australian line-up followed by an after-party celebration featuring cake, cocktails, live music and DJ's. 
Young People Reveal SA's Most Urgent Climate Change Priorities As Part Of Adelaide Festival's Create4AdelaideYoung People Reveal SA's Most Urgent Climate Change Priorities As Part Of Adelaide Festival's Create4Adelaide
April 21, 2023

Ahead of Earth Day this Saturday 22 April, young people presented Minister for Arts Andrea Michaels MP with three urgent climate change priorities voted on by 2,000 South Australians as part of Create4Adelaide, a creative climate action initiative from Adelaide Festival.
Ramsay Art Prize 2023 Finalists AnnouncedRamsay Art Prize 2023 Finalists Announced
April 21, 2023

The Art Gallery of South Australia today announced the twenty-seven finalists who have been selected for the Ramsay Art Prize 2023 – a $100,000 acquisitive prize for contemporary Australian artists under the age of forty. In this fourth iteration of the prize, the finalists are:
SHORE BREAK Comes to Adelaide Next MonthSHORE BREAK Comes to Adelaide Next Month
April 19, 2023

Is it possible for someone who has banished themselves to an island to escape the torture of living in the real world, to find a way back to society? Writer / Performer Chris Pitman explores this theme in his debut one man show Shore Break at the Goodwood Theatre from 3 May – 13 May.
The 50th Anniversary ROCKY HORROR SHOW Opens in AdelaideThe 50th Anniversary ROCKY HORROR SHOW Opens in Adelaide
April 19, 2023

The 50th Anniversary production of world-wide hit Rock 'n' Roll musical The Rocky Horror Show officially kicks off celebrations in Adelaide tonight with the legendary international creator of the show, Richard O'Brien to take to the stage as a special guest star alongside Australian media icon Myf Warhurst as The Narrator .
share