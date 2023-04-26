Shaun Parker & Company Present FOUND OBJECTS, Free Outdoor Performances at Adelaide Festival Centre

Multi-award-winning Shaun Parker & Company is thrilled to present a series of free performances of their nationally acclaimed production, FOUND OBJECTS, as part of Adelaide's DreamBIG Children's Festival, 2023.

Part dance, part ballet, part outdoor spectacle, this wildly imaginative program features five exceptional dancers and a surprising collection of everyday items in a series of short choreographies, each with its own unique twist.

In AXLE, a dancer is chased, berated, and bullied by a seemingly out-of-control remote-control car, before realising the car is lonely, and just looking for a friend. A duet between man and car.

In SPIN, four friends playing basketball discover new and exciting worlds as one seemingly ordinary basketball becomes the centre of an imaginative and thrilling adventure.

In HOVER, five dancers on hoverboards showcase their diverse skills across breakdance, tutting, popping and krumping in a highly entertaining feel-good homage to pop music.

Choreographed by Shaun Parker and featuring original music by award-winning Sydney composer Nick Wales (Sarah Blasko, Sydney Dance Company), FOUND OBJECTS incorporates high-octane contemporary dance, acrobatics, street dance and parkour.

Join Shaun Parker & Company at Festival Plaza, at the Adelaide Festival Centre, for one (or more) of four free performances across BIG Family Weekend: at 12pm and 2pm, Saturday and Sunday May 20 and 21.

A free 20-minute hip hop workshop will also be held following each show.

Shaun Parker & Company will also present a series of already 'sold-out' FOUND OBJECTS school performances from Wednesday May 17 to Friday May 19.

Since its premiere in February 2021, Shaun Parker & Company have presented 291 performances of FOUND OBJECTS to over 90,000 Australian audience members, capturing imagination from Darwin to Cairns, Brisbane, Canberra, Sydney, and regional centres across Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria.