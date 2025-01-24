Preachrs Productions Unveils 2025 Adelaide Fringe Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Having been a leader of independent theatrical offerings for 15 years, collecting dozens of awards across the country and acclaim all over the world, Preachrs Productions will be offering two shows in the 2025 Adelaide Fringe.

Ever wondered what would happen if you let a teacher teach they way that they wanted to? Imagine if you also let them drink…that’s exactly the question critically acclaimed Bille Duncan answers in their new show L!terature. With a rotating line up of texts including The Picture of Dorian Gray, 1984 and The Crucible With a Pinot in hand and sharp humour on tap, Billie finally puts her literature degree to use hilariously unpacking Orwell's dystopia, Wilde’s tale of vanity gone wild, and Miller’s witch hunts…all while embracing the chaos that comes with a little liquid courage.

L!terature opens March 6 as part of the Adelaide Fringe Festival and runs until March 22 at Curiositeas on Rundle St, with an accessible performance on March 23 at Ibis Comedy Hub. Tickets start at $27.

Having delighted audiences around the country for over a decade the Great Detectives franchise, which pays loving tribute to the radio dramas of the 1950s, is concluding its award nominated 10th anniversary tour at the 2025 Adelaide Fringe.

1950s private eyes Johnny Dollar and Candy Matson find themselves up against dastardly foes, with two exciting and intriguing cases to solve. Audiences will be immersed in the mystery as the multi-award nominated show recreates the experience of attending a 1950s radio recording…full of the iconic brand of comedy, chaos and thrills audiences have come to love and except from a Great Detectives experience.

Starring Off-Broadway stars Tate Simpson and Benjamin Maio Mackay, alongside internationally acclaimed improviser Eden Trebilco and award-nominated voice actor Jennifer Barry, its easy to see why the show has reached the heights it has.

Great Detectives: All New Mysteries will play its final performances from February 27 - March 15 at the Ayers House State Dining Room.

“Fringe is one of the most exciting times to be a creative in Australia,” comments artistic director Benjamin Maio Mackay. “I’m really thrilled to be offering two completely unique, but complimentary shows for our Adelaide Fringe program in 2025. I know audiences are going to enjoy both these shows as much as I do. You won’t want to miss out.”

