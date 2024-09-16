OzAsia Festival's Weekend of Words Reveals 2024 Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join the largest gathering of Asian and Asian Australian writers and thinkers in the country for a weekend of thought-provoking panels, inspiring conversations and engaging workshops at OzAsia Festival’s Weekend of Words from Friday 8 to Sunday 10 November at Adelaide Festival Centre.

The 2024 program features an extraordinary lineup of novelists, journalists, poets, playwrights, performers, and screenwriters from across Australia and Asia.

Curated by multi-award-winning writer and comedian Sami Shah, OzAsia Festival’s Weekend of Words is an engaging program of writing, culture and creativity, featuring 24 free events from more than 35 Asian and Asian Australian creatives, including international guests Benjamin Chee and Wayne Rée from Singapore Writers Festival, Vajra Chandrasekera from Sri Lanka and South Korea’s Bora Chung and Anton Hur.

Celebrate grassroots publishing at the Zine Fair, buy your next favourite book from the pop-up Book Shop, visit OzAsia Festival’s Weekend of Words Street Library and learn new skills in workshops covering writing in its various forms, from comedy to hip hop.

OzAsia Festival’s Weekend of Words curator Sami Shah: “This year, OzAsia Festival’s Weekend of Words promises to explore themes of identity, power, culture, community, gender, sexuality, and more. I invite you to engage, reflect, and enjoy the festival and the vibrant conversations it brings!”

OzAsia Festival’s Weekend of Words begins with the Opening Night Gala on Friday 8 November. A captivating celebration of the power of storytelling featuring Lawrence Leung, Qin Qin, Siang Lu, and many more, sharing their unique career journeys and the unexpected paths their lives have taken.

The much loved and hilarious Closing Night Debate also returns this year. Hosted by Sami Shah on the evening of Sunday November 10, comedians and authors including Jason Chong, Benjamin Law, Sarah Malik, Jennifer Wong and many more will debate the topic of Chinese Food vs Indian Food.

ABC Radio National show Stop Everything! will take over Adelaide Festival Centre’s Space Theatre with a live broadcast hosted by Beverley Wang and special guest Benjamin Law. Catch up on the biggest and latest pop culture news live on Saturday 9 November.

Aspiring writers and seasoned storytellers can learn from the best and take their craft to the next level in one of OzAsia Festival’s Weekend of Words’ free workshops; DIY Publishing: Zine Making Workshop with Jessica Zeng, Rhythms and Rhymes: Writing Rap and Hip Hop with L-FRESH The LION, Crafting Comedy: Writing Humour with Jennifer Wong and Perfecting the Pitch: Screenwriting Workshop with Mithila Gupta.

OzAsia Festival Artistic and Executive Producer Joon-Yee Kwok: “Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to spend an inspiring weekend with brilliant Asian and Asian Australian writers and thinkers. Hear their unique insights on the big ideas sparking creativity and shaping our world today and be immersed in uplifting discussions and debates on culture and creativity.”

OzAsia Festival’s Weekend of Words is not just about books; focus on the journeys of Asian Australian screenwriters bringing our stories to film and TV in Script to Screen: The Craft of Screenwriting, explore the world of graphic novels and comics in Speech Bubbles: The Art of the Graphic Novel, and join top Asian Australian comedians as they navigate humour, stereotypes, and cultural expectations in Asians Are Funny.

Asia Society Australia will explore the modern Asian Australian identity, with leading Asian Australian voices from diplomacy, business and the arts sharing their insights on strengthening Australia-Asia ties in the Quartet Bar on Thursday 31 October. Gain insights into emerging literary trends, new genres, and how contemporary authors are redefining narratives to reflect a diverse and evolving world, in The Future of Writing.

Join Sami Shah for an engaging book club as he delves into Salman Rushdie’s masterpiece, Midnight’s Children on Sunday 10 November. Discover the rich tapestry of history, magical realism and identity woven through the pages of this iconic novel in an afternoon of literary exploration, community and stimulating conversation.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director, Douglas Gautier AM: “Join us at Adelaide Festival Centre when we welcome special guests from Singapore Writers Festival, South Korea and Sri Lanka, alongside local and national storytellers and wordsmiths in a literary feast of thought-provoking panels and conversations.”

Those attending OzAsia Festival’s Weekend of Words can also immerse themselves in the dynamic OzAsia Festival program. In the last three days of the festival, patrons can wander through free exhibitions including Hello, how am I?, Wish you were here and Saree Selections Enjoy food and drinks at Lucky Dumpling Market, dive into the shiny world of K-Pop with Aussie K-Poppers United Concert & Seoul Vibe and watch hip-hop powerhouse L-FRESH The LION close out the festival in style with a free performance at Lucky Dumpling Market on the OzAsia Festival stage.

