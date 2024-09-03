New Holden Street Theatres Presents A CHERRY SOUL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Patrick White's greatest play A Cheery Soul comes to Holden Street Theatres this September in a brand new production of this superb Australian play.

The Holden Street Theatres production, directed by Peter Goers will run at The Studio from September 24 until 12 October 2024.

A Cheery Soul is celebrated as Australia's only Nobel Prize for Literature Laureate's funniest and most trenchant play. A dark comedy set in the suburb of Sarsaparilla, 30kms from Sydney in 1959.

At the heart of the story is Miss Docker (Martha Lott), an ostensibly nice, helpful woman and a cheery soul who wreaks havoc on all. Miss Docker is one of the most unforgettable characters in Australian drama.

An over-pruned tomato plant, a damaged roast, a nursing home, a church and the destructive power of good. Just when you thought it was safe to be nostalgic about our suburban past along comes...Miss Docker.

A Cheery Soul is the fourth production from the award-winning main stage company Holden Street Theatres 2024 season and an ode to one of Australia's most revered theatrical writers, Patrick White.

According to Holden Street Theatres Artistic Director Martha Lott, who also stars as Miss Docker in this production, A Cheery Soul is set to enthral South Australian audiences.

"A Cheery Soul is a brilliant play that transcends time. It's equally as dark and funny in 2024 as it was in its debut in 1963. As one of Australia's most significant works it gives me great joy to not only present A Cheery Soul as part of Holden Street Theatres 2024 program, but also perform one of the most iconic roles as the unforgettable Miss Docker", she said.

"This production is the vision of the legendary Peter Goers and features a leading cast and creative team under Peter's esteemed direction. A Cheery Soul is set to be the talk of the town and the hottest theatre ticket this spring".

For Peter Goers A Cheery Soul is set to be yet another career highlight at his beloved Holden Street Theatres.

"A Cheery Soul is one of the most magnificent pieces of Australian theatre. It's language, satire and exploration into suburban Australia culture is devastating and very funny. It's such a privilege to work with a wonderful cast of creatives at Adelaide's true home of theatre", he said.

