NASHVILLE Star Rainee Blake Heads to Adelaide Fringe

Star of CMT's Nashville (aired on Foxtel in Australia) Rainee Blake is heading to the Adelaide Fringe to perform 2 concerts featuring songs from the show, as well as original music.

Rainee Blake returns to Australia for her first show in over three years. Best known for her role as Alannah in CMT's hit show Nashville, Rainee has performed at the Grand Ole Opry and venues all over Nashville and LA where she is now based.

Catch this intimate stripped back set of Rainee's original music and songs from Nashville. Rainee's music combines her love of 1960s soul with country and folk music. She draws inspiration from classic songstresses Bonnie Raitt and Joni Mitchell as well as contemporaries Sara Bareilles and Lake Street Dive.

Rainee performs over two nights sharing her intimate and soulful music for her first time at Adelaide Fringe.





Tickets here: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/rainee-blake-in-concert-af2022

Sydney & Melbourne shows to be announced.