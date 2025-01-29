News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

MY BODY, MY CHOICE Comes to Adelaide Fringe in March

Performances run March 5th-9th.

By: Jan. 29, 2025
MY BODY, MY CHOICE Comes to Adelaide Fringe in March
Be moved, inspired, and challenged as My Body, My Choice takes centre stage at the 2025 Adelaide Fringe. This bold and unflinching theatrical production explores themes of identity, autonomy, and resilience with an honesty that will you deeply reflective and emotionally engaged long after the curtain falls.

Written and performed by emerging comedian and storyteller Maedeh (AKA Mae Da), the production is a deeply personal yet universal exploration of a woman’s fight for agency in the face of societal, familial, and cultural pressures. Drawing from her rich cultural heritage and her journey as a migrant, Maedeh delivers an authentic and emotionally charged performance that has already captivated audiences in earlier iterations.




