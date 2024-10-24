MOTHER AND SON Comes to Adelaide Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mother and Son, written by Geoffrey Atherden and directed by Jude Hines, comes to Adelaide next month. Performances run 21-24 and 28-30 November 2024 at 7.30 pm, 24 November 2024 at 3.00 pm and 30 November 2024 at 2.00 pm.

The Rep breathes new life into the celebrated Australian TV series in this play, commissioned for stage by the original series writer, Geoffrey Atherden.

Voted the best Australian TV series ever, this stage production is filled with laughter, nostalgia, and poignant moments exploring the themes of family bonds and the challenges of ageing.

This production will entertain audiences young & old.

Synopsis: Maggie Beare is in the early stages of dementia, and her younger son, Arthur, reluctantly lives with her. Despite being increasingly forgetful, Maggie is lucid enough to strategically manipulate Arthur, usually for something outlandish and inconvenient. Their family is dysfunctional, and Arthur’s budding love life is ‘on the rocks’ before he gets to hand-holding. Audiences can expect a hearty, laugh-out-loud-great time.

We introduce the renowned Adelaide performers Penni Hamilton–Smith in the Maggie Beare role, originally played by Ruth Cracknell, and Patrick Clements as Arthur Beare, originally played by Garry McDonald. A talented supporting cast includes Stephen Bills, Nikki Gaertner, Maggie Mooney, Sandy Whitelaw, Jess Corrie, and introducing Alifa Willoughby and Henry Bacon.

