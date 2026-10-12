Lisa Ono to Return to Adelaide for LOVE, IN FOUR CITIES Tour
The bossa nova ambassador will perform at Adelaide Town Hall as part of her four-city Australian tour presented by Harmonie International.
The internationally acclaimed singer performs at Adelaide Town Hall on Tuesday 20 October 2026
Celebrated Japanese-Brazilian singer Lisa Ono will bring her timeless sound to Adelaide this month as part of her Love, In Four Cities Australian tour, offering local audiences the opportunity to experience one of bossa nova's most distinctive voices live.
Renowned for her elegant vocals and signature blend of Brazilian rhythms, jazz and international classics, Ono has captivated audiences worldwide for more than three decades.
With a prolific career spanning more than 30 albums, including her latest album, Oto no Tabi, Ono has become one of bossa nova's leading ambassadors, introducing generations of listeners to the warmth and sophistication of the genre.
Her live performances are celebrated for their intimacy, distinctive melodies, jazz inspired arrangements and unmistakable vocals. Australian audiences have embraced Ono celebrating the 35th anniversary of her career with concerts in 2024.
Born in Sao Paulo, Brazil to Japanese parents, Ono grew up surrounded by Brazilian music before moving to Japan. Her musical journey celebrates this cross-cultural heritage, blending Brazilian rhythms with her Japanese heritage to create a sound that continues to inspire generations.
The Love, In Four Cities Australian tour will also visit Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, before concluding in Adelaide. The tour is presented by Harmonie International.
'We can't wait for Lisa to connect with Australian audiences this month. As an international arts organisation, we believe in creating moments that are more than concerts. It's a privilege to partner with Lisa to create these moments that stay with you long after the performance', said Harmonie International Director Vian Lin.
Final tickets are available HERE for the Love, In Four Cities tour, including Adelaide Town Hall on Tuesday, 20 October 2026.
For more information on Lisa Ono: https://onolisa.com/en
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