Guitars in Bars Returns to Adelaide Guitar Festival

Adelaide Guitar Festival 2024 will showcase South Australia’s vibrant live music scene across our UNESCO City of Music with an impressive lineup of artists, all celebrating the world’s most popular instrument – the guitar.

Guitars in Bars is taking Adelaide Guitar Festival to pubs, clubs, bars and, public spaces in a series of free and ticketed events from September 16 – 29.

Adelaide live music icon the Grace Emily Hotel hosts Billy Bob’s BBQ Jam every Monday. Paired with tasty barbecue treats, Billy Bob Rankine fronts his band The BBQ Boys with his blazing guitar skills. Later in the week, The Gremilys, featuring some of Adelaide’s leading jazz players, hosts its popular jazz jam.

The beloved Memphis Slims House of Blues, in Gilbert Place hosts fan favourite Dusty Lee’s Blues Jam by acclaimed local producer, singer-songwriter, and guitarist Dusty Lee Stephensen. The lineup will also feature Adelaide Guitar Festival alum and guitarist for Kate Ceberano’s band Kathleen Halloran, Adelaide blues-rocker Stefan Hauk and “Australia’s answer to Bruce Springsteen” (Rolling Stone Australia) Sam Brittain & The Bloody Musos.

Trinity Sessions in Goodwood presents a folk lineup featuring Scottish-born Australian singer-songwriter Eric Bogle and English singer-songwriter and acoustic guitarist Grace Petrie.

Other South Australian venues part of this year’s program include The Wheaty, Hal’s Hall, Gilbert St Hotel, Lion Arts Factory and Queens Theatre and will feature gigs by well-known artists including Kathleen Halloran with Ollie English, world-class jazz guitarist James Muller, Adelaide jazz band The Airbenders, award-winning alternative rock singer-songwriter William Crighton and jazz vocalist Chelsea Lee with DHOTIS Project, music composed in the style of UK Band Portishead.

Further venues taking part in Guitars in Bars include George’s on Waymouth, Baddog Bar, Three Brothers Arms and Ern Malley with featured guitarists and bands including Latin musician Marcelo Dellamea, Adelaide’s own Mike Bevan and Sticki Beats, singer-songwriter Ryan Martin John and flamenco guitarist Alain Valozde with cellist Heather Lander and vocalist Jennifer De Grassi.

In a special collaboration Adelaide Guitar Festival will travel to Stirling for the Stirling Laneways Season Launch. Locals and visitors can enjoy the beloved market stalls with a special line up of some of South Australia’s best guitarists.

Adelaide Guitar Festival Artistic Director Slava Grigoryan: "Guitars in Bars is a broad celebration of the artists, venues, and audiences that form the vibrant core of our live music scene in Adelaide. This event shines a spotlight on the diverse talent and passionate performers who bring music to life in our local bars and venues.”

Memphis Slims House of Blues Director Sean Howard: “To be able to create pay checks for musicians and also create a space that inspires musicians is something that keeps the oil burning hot for us. It’s a huge driving factor. Music in Adelaide relies on consistency, community and acceptance. At the end of the day, everyone just wants to have a place where they feel as though they belong.”

Adelaide Guitar Festival 2024 opens on September 12 and runs until September 29. Full program available at adelaideguitarfestival.com.au.

