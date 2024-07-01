GREAT DETECTIVES Will Embark on Tour of South Australia

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Great Detectives will celebrate their decade milestone with all new mysteries and a 5 month tour starting at the Glenelg Winter Arts Festival, heading to the Darwin Entertainment Centre then taking them through regional South Australia.

After a sell-out Adelaide Fringe season, iconic 1950s private eyes Johnny Dollar and Candy Matson find themselves up against new dastardly foes, with two exciting and intriguing cases to solve. Audiences will be immersed in the mystery as the multi-award nominated show recreates the experience of attending a 1950s radio recording…full of comedy, chaos and thrills.

Great Detectives was nominated for 7 Broadway World Sydney Theatre Awards in 2016, including Best Play. This touring production begins in Darwin and features a phenomenal cast of award winning and critically acclaimed Australian actors including Tate Simpson, Eden Trebilco, Jennifer Barry and Benjamin Maio Mackay. Improviser and comedian Amy Sincock covers all roles as a swing. Great Detectives: All New Mysteries was written and directed by Benjamin Maio Mackay.

“I’m delighted to be touring with Great Detectives,” comments Maio Mackay. “Audiences and critics have always loved this series and I love performing it and working with this team, it’s the most fun to have on stage. To finally be able to take the show to communities all over South Australia is thrilling. I can’t wait to share the show with audiences who may not have been able to catch our antics over the past decade. ”

Great Detectives: All New Mysteries plays venues across Glenelg, Darwin, Murray Bridge, Elizabeth, Wallaroo, Mt Gambier, Kangaroo Island, Renmark, The Riverland, Whyalla, Port Pirie and Victor Harbor between July 6 and November 23. More details and tickets can be found at www.greatdetectivesaus.com

Comments