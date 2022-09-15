Ensemble Cast Announced For DO YOU HEAR THE PEOPLE SING?, Starring John Owen-Jones, Michael Ball, and More!

The ensemble of performers who will comprise the chorus for the Australian premiere of the concert spectacular Do You Hear The People Sing? has been announced. Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg will travel to Australia together this week for the first time in 25 years for this extraordinary event which celebrates their iconic musicals including Les Misérables and Miss Saigon.

The twelve singers are Danielle Barnes (Fangirls), Daniel Belle (Les Misérables), Bianca Bruce (Cinderella), Christopher Burgess (Flora The Red Menace), Dani Caruso (2021 NIDA graduate), Scott Irwin (Beauty and the Beast), Michaela Leisk (Aspects of Love), Rubin Matters (Shrek), Matilda Moran (Cinderella), Daniel Todd (Cinderella), Georgia Wilkinson (Phantom of the Opera) and Beau Woodbridge (The King and I), will join a 24 piece orchestra and the world's greatest musical theatre stars performing hit songs from Boublil & Schönberg's record-breaking musicals including Les Misérables and Miss Saigon and their shows Martin Guerre, The Pirate Queen and La Révolution Française.

Do You Hear The People Sing? is the only concert ever to be authorised by Boublil and Schönberg and is the definitive showcase of their work, will be presented at Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne from 27-28 September, and in the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall from 30 September - 2 October. It will include "I Dreamed A Dream", "Do You Hear The People Sing?", "On My Own", "One Day More", "The American Dream", "Bui Doi", "Woman", "Bring Him Home" and many more.

This once-in-a-lifetime concert is headlined by some of musical theatre's most in-demand stage stars, from all around the world who arrive in Australia this week to start rehearsals. They are:

Michael Ball OBE (UK) - Britain's leading musical theatre star who, among his many credits, played Marius in the original London production of Les Misérables, and reprised the role for the 10th anniversary concert. Recently he starred as Javert in the acclaimed staged concert in the West End.

John Owen-Jones (UK) - the star of the London, Broadway and international productions of Les Misérables, as well as his record-breaking run as The Phantom of the Opera in London.

Rachel Tucker (UK) - currently starring in Come From Away on Broadway. She starred in the London premiere of Boublil & Schönberg's The Pirate Queen in 2020 and is renowned for her performance as Elphaba in Wicked in London and on Broadway.

Bobby Fox (Aus) - the popular star of the Australian production of Jersey Boys.

David Harris (Aus) - who has performed leading roles in Miss Saigon, Wicked and Legally Blonde, and is taking time out from starring in the US tour of Moulin Rouge to come home for this event.

Sooha Kim (Korea) - Korean star of Aida, Rent and Hadestown, who starred as Kim in the UK and Japanese tours of Miss Saigon.

Suzie Mathers (Aus) - star of international productions of Wicked and Mamma Mia!.

Marie Zamora (France) - the French star of Kiss Me Kate and Barnum, who toured the world with Michel Legrand and played Cosette in the Paris production of Les Misérables.

Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg will also take part in an exclusive "In Conversation" event in each city, at the Sofitel Melbourne, hosted by Mark Humphries (some tickets available), and in the Sydney Opera House hosted by Julia Zemiro (SOLD OUT).

"It is an enormous pleasure for us, in collaboration with Enda Markey, to bring the concert we conceived to Australia following the warmth of its reception in the USA and in Asia. It is especially thrilling for us to see the concert play in two of Australia's most iconic venues - Hamer Hall and Sydney Opera House's newly refurbished Concert Hall," said Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg. "This new version, especially created for Australian audiences, traces the history of our 50-year collaboration, showcasing a wide selection of well-known songs from our shows as well as a journey of discovery through how some of the songs were written, rewritten or reinvented."

Do You Hear The People Sing? has been developed over a decade by Boublil and Schönberg in collaboration with producer Enda Markey for its Australasian tour. It has previously been staged in China, Taiwan (starring Michael Ball and David Harris), the Philippines and across the USA including at Carnegie Hall (starring Marie Zamora). Newly imagined for its Australian tour, it reinvigorates Boublil and Schönberg's timeless music as a multi-layered concert spectacular helmed by Guy Simpson (Conductor) and Andrew Pole (Director). In addition to all the best-known songs, the concert features music from Boublil and Schönberg's complete oeuvre; Martin Guerre, The Pirate Queen and their very first musical together, La Révolution Française.