DI AND VIV AND ROSE Comes to Blue Sky Theatre in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Three best friends take us back to the '80s for a warm and wise look at life's impact on friendship

Get ready to be transported back to the vibrant '80s as Blue Sky Theatre Productions presents Di and Viv and Rose by Amelia Bullmore at Marion Cultural Centre from August 2 to 11.

Three of Adelaide's most respected actresses will star in this funny, moving and surprising story of three dynamic women whose enduring friendship stands the test of time.

Through laughter, tears, and unforgettable moments, audiences will witness the bond that forms between them as they navigate the trials and triumphs of life.

Nicole Rutty brings warmth and humour to the role of Di, the sporty one. Kate Anolak shines as Viv, the fiercely intelligent and determined member of the trio, who writes earnest papers on feminist theory and refuses to be drawn on emotional matters. Allison Scharber embodies the sensualist Rose, who cooks their dinners and has a lot of sex with a lot of boys.

This West End hit is written by TV actor-writer Amelia Bullmore, best known for portraying Steph Barnes in Coronation Street and more recently appearances in Happy Valley and Scott & Bailey.

As this warm and witty comedy spans thirty years, the playwright challenges the actresses to recreate their story from the day they met at uni through to their forties.

"Although the play begins with the characters, aged eighteen, at university, sharing a house, I didn't want the actresses playing them to be eighteen," she explained.

"The actresses are the age their characters are at the end of their story. They report back from middle age to be their young selves.

"I've been asked if I'd like to adapt the play for television or to write it as a film but in my mind it's a play, and a play only, because of this conceit. Not just because in a theatre an audience is likelier to make the leap of belief - that these women are girls - but also because my experience of growing older is that you are the same but different. You are the girl and the woman."

Director Angela Short says this production is sure to leave a lasting impression.

"From the nostalgic soundtrack of the '80s to the heartfelt moments of friendship and love, I adore Amelia's poignant exploration of female friendship, loyalty and resilience," said Angela.

"The play shows friendship's impact on life and life's impact on friendship. Will it survive the triumphs, disasters and changes that lie ahead or are some bonds so strong they never break?"

Blue Sky Theatre Productions is dedicated to bringing high-quality theatrical experiences to audiences across South Australia. With a strong following for their ever-popular outdoor theatre shows each summer, the company is developing a reputation for artistic excellence by staging indoor shows that are entertaining and thought-provoking.

Don't miss your chance to experience this heart-warming and thought-provoking show at the Marion Cultural Centrefrom August 2 to August 11, 2024. With 4pm weekend shows, it's ideal for a girls' afternoon out followed by dinner and drinks.

Comments