AN INCOMPLETE ENCYCLOPEDIA OF HUGS Comes to Goodwood Theatres and Studio

Performances run 5 - 10 November 2024.

By: Oct. 29, 2024
Juno knows hugs. In her 30-something years she’s had everything from the truly wonderful hug number 32, the ‘God-I-love-you-and-everything-about-this-hug-is-just-so-right’ hug, right through to the truly awful hug number 94, the ‘I-do-not-want-you-this-close-to-me-and-I-wish-I-was-anywhere-but-here’ hug. But can something as simple as a hug really change your life?

Blending spoken word poetry with round-the-kitchen-table style storytelling, Juno journeys through her personal hug repertoire, weaving tales of loss and love as she figures out what to do with this one glorious life. One hug at a time.

Heartwarming, poignant and captured by Sarah Peters’ trademark lyrical storytelling and warmth, An Incomplete Encyclopedia of Hugs is a one-woman theatre-shaped hug for your soul.  

Starring Claire Glenn, directed by Eliza Lovell and presented by South Australian Playwrights Theatre, make sure to get your tickets early for this unique and intimate theatrical experience coming to Goodwood Theatre and Studios for a limited season only this November.

Writer: Sarah Peters 

Director: Eliza Lovell 

Performer: Claire Glenn 

Producer: Lucy Combe 

Designer: Bianka Kennedy 

Sound Design: Sascha Budimski 

Performances run 5 - 10 November 2024.




