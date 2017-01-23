Photo Flash: Hell in a Handbag Productions Announces World Premiere of VALLEY!

Hell in a Handbag Productions is thrilled to kick-off 2017 with the announcement of its 15th season. Comments Artistic Director David Cerda, "We really want to thank our audiences for keeping us going for the past 15 years with their love and support, so we are doing a mix of new, old and most requested from our audience for our audience."

The 2017 season launches in the spring with the world premiere of VALLEY!, a rollicking unauthorized musical parody of the camp classic film and best selling book Valley of the Dolls. Written by David Cerda, Handbag tells the tale through the lens and life of its legendary author, Jacqueline Susann. Expect lots of booze, pills and (gasp) pre-marital sex!

For Halloween, Handbag definitely offers up a treat with the world premiere of BEWILDERED, a musical parody of the classic TV sitcom Bewitched, with book by Ron Weaver, lyrics and music by Ron Weaver and Aaron Benham and directed by Brigitte Ditmars. The spellbinding throwback is told from the point of view of Gladys Kravitz, the poor, misunderstood neighbor who keeps seeing crazy things at the home of Samantha Stephens, a beautiful witch, and her 'ordinary family.' Gladys' husband Abner has had enough and is about to take drastic measures. Can Gladys prove her visions are real without destroying the Stephens family - or is she doomed to a life of pills and institutions? BEWILDERED will feature ensemble members Caitlin Jackson as Gladys Kravitz, Ed Jones as Uncle Arthur and David Cerda as Endora.

Finally, Handbag celebrates the holidays by bringing back its most popular show ever, RUDOLPH THE RED-HOSED REINDEER 2017 by David Cerda and directed by AJ Wright. A parody of the 1967 Rankin Bass television special, Rudolph has become a subversive Chicago classic that celebrates the MISFITS of the world. Chicago's favorite transvestite reindeer celebrates his 21st anniversary this year - and Cerda always adjusts the show to fit the current social climate.

In addition to its mainstage shows, Handbag is also pleased to present THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES. Join Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia on the lanai at Marys Attic this summer for some episodes that didn't quite make it on the air. Plus, Handbag's very own celebrity Rip Nelson's long lost talk show has finally surfaced in Rip Nelson, AFTER DARK. The original tapes were thought to be destroyed in a grease fire at Dom DeLuise's annual legendary Hawaiian themed Labor Day pig roast - but now they've been restored for Handbag audiences to enjoy late night at Stage 773

Handbag's 15th Anniversary Season will be staged at Mary's Attic (5400 N. Clark St., Chicago) and Stage 773 (1225 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago). Season subscriptions and single tickets are currently available at www.handbagproductions.org.

Photos by Rick Aguilar Studios

